Asia Cup 2022: Why India, Pakistan were penalised with field restrictions

India and Pakistan were both penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate in their first match of the Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday, August 28, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The two teams were forced to depute an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle in the final overs of their innings.

Indian bowlers performed exceptionally well to restrict Pakistan’s score to 147 runs, picking up all 10 wickets in 19.5 overs. However, they were not able to complete their innings within one and a half hours of the game. As a result of the slow over-rate, Indian players were forced to position an extra fielder inside the 30-yard circle in the final overs of the match. The lack of an extra fielder guarding the circle cost India dearly as Pakistan picked up 23 runs in the final two overs of the game.

The same rule applied to the Pakistan side as well when India was chasing the score. Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah had to begin the 18th over with only four players manning the boundaries as opposed to five because of the slow over-rate.

India needed to hit 32 runs to win from 18 balls at that point and Ravindra Jadeja capitalised on the field restrictions by hitting a four and a six, with India scoring 11 runs in the over.

In the 19th over, India needed 21 runs off 12 balls. Hardik Pandya hit three fours in Haris Rauf’s over to bring the equation down to seven runs needed to win in the last over.

India finally clinched a five-wicket victory with Pandya hitting a six in the last over with two balls still remaining.

Explaining why the two opposing teams were forced to make field changes in the end of their innings, International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Monday both teams failed to start the first ball of their final over by the scheduled end of innings time. They were, therefore, penalised with the added restriction for slow over-rate as per the new clause in the T20I format introduced in January this year.

The changes in the T20I format were recommended by ICC last year and the first match played under the revised playing conditions was one between the West Indies and Ireland in January. The new in-match penalties are in addition to the already prevalent sanctions for slow over-rate given in Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

These new playing conditions will be in place at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup that will be played in Australia in October and November this year, ICC said.