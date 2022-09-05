Asia Cup 2022: Thrilling India vs Pakistan match triggers tsunami on Twitter

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini If the ‘Men In Blue’ win their next two matches and Pakistan win against Sri Lanka then the two will clash in the finals which can serve as a tiebreaker in this tournament.

In the thrilling second meeting between India and Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan edged out a victory at the very last ball. Impressively chasing down a target of 181 runs in Dubai, the maverick Pakistani side once again came out on top with their unpredictable performance.

With the table set for a potential rematch between the two titans in the finals, the reactions to the match have been nothing short of entertaining themselves.

Talking about the intricacies of the match, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that he had predicted a strong comeback from Pakistan in the tournament. “I told the Indians and my friends that do not get too happy as Pakistan will make a strong comeback and I had said in an earlier video that Pakistan will ruthlessly trounce India,” the former bowler had said on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar did add that the loss was perhaps a result of confused selection on India’s part. “Find your final XI at least first, because this is a confusing selection from India and I don’t know why there is so much confusion,” he said in his video that has now garnered over 1.1 million views.

With the match attracting millions of eyeballs, there has been no dearth of reactions online.

Many fans online praised Virat Kohli’s strong 60-run inning off 44 balls.

“Hitting a half-century with a six, King Kohli style. Playing with such calm and aggression at the same time, good going brother,” said Indian cricketer Suresh Raina.

Hitting a half century with a six, King Kohli style @imVkohli❤️ Playing with such calm and aggression at the same time, good going brother 🇮🇳 #INDvPAK — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 4, 2022

“Consistent Kohli is back…” added Indian bowler Irfan Pathan.

Consistent Kohli is back… — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 4, 2022

The comeback is always greater than the setbacks. GOAT @imVkohli is back. 🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/sPPcZuztGq— Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) September 5, 2022

What a picture - crowd with Indian flag celebrating Virat Kohli's fifty! pic.twitter.com/egJOupuJkt — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 4, 2022

Others also praised Pakistani batsmen Mohammad Nawaz and Mohammad Rizwan for their game-winning performance.

This is a Mohammad Rizwan appreciation tweet. #indvpak — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) September 4, 2022

A lot of users also came to the defence of Arshdeep Singh, who had dropped a crucial catch in the match but still turned it around to take the match to the very last ball with his bowling.

So, basically, poor Arshdeep Singh bowls a wonderful spell but puts down a catch and the hatred and vile abuse on SM is unreal, even by our putrid standards. These aren’t fans. They’re demented specimens#INDvPAK — Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) September 4, 2022

I found ppl starts making meme on Arshadeep Singh....Don't judge his talent on this miss catch....!!Learn from mistakes ...#arshdeepsingh#INDvsPAK2022 #INDvsPAK #INDvPAKStop 🛑 criticism pic.twitter.com/84H1tBHieo — Anoop Vishwakarma 🇮🇳 (@urs_anoop) September 4, 2022

Here are some more reactions after the match including those who were turning to memes to cope with the loss.

Also, please remember my fellow Pakistani’s, we must stay humble in victory 🙏🏽🇵🇰 humara imaan yehi kehta hai. Do not be disrespectful but enjoy the victory!!! 🥳🥳🥳 #indvpak — Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) September 4, 2022

Indian cricket fans getting ready for office tomorrow. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/bScGMgBzVv — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 4, 2022

It wasn't our day, but I'm sure Team India will bounce back stronger 👊🏽🇮🇳 #INDvPAK #arshdeepsingh well played 👏 pic.twitter.com/WjIarwKOJ1 — Himanshu (@Himanshu778111) September 5, 2022

🥳🥳 Indo-Pak cricket fans experiencing such a great AsiaCup! India defeated Pakistan by fractional margin in group stage and Pakistan made a remarkable last ball run chase against India in Super 4. The final of AsiaCup 2022 deserves to have India and Pakistan! #INDvPAK — Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) September 4, 2022

