Asia Cup 2022: Thrilling India vs Pakistan match triggers tsunami on Twitter

If the ‘Men In Blue’ win their next two matches and Pakistan win against Sri Lanka then the two will clash in the finals which can serve as a tiebreaker in this tournament.
Hitting a half century with a six, King Kohli style @imVkohli❤️ Playing with such calm and aggression at the same time, good going brother 🇮🇳 #INDvPAK— Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 4, 2022
Consistent Kohli is back…— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 4, 2022
The comeback is always greater than the setbacks.GOAT @imVkohli is back. 🐐❤️ pic.twitter.com/sPPcZuztGq— Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) September 5, 2022
What a picture - crowd with Indian flag celebrating Virat Kohli's fifty! pic.twitter.com/egJOupuJkt— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 4, 2022
This is a Mohammad Rizwan appreciation tweet. #indvpak— Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) September 4, 2022
Mohammad Nawaz. The game changer.That's It #INDvsPAK2022 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/5NMZUbLAOb— Sheraz🇵🇰 (@SherazSpeaks_) September 4, 2022
So, basically, poor Arshdeep Singh bowls a wonderful spell but puts down a catch and the hatred and vile abuse on SM is unreal, even by our putrid standards. These aren’t fans. They’re demented specimens#INDvPAK— Ajay Kamath (@ajay43) September 4, 2022
I found ppl starts making meme on Arshadeep Singh....Don't judge his talent on this miss catch....!!Learn from mistakes ...#arshdeepsingh#INDvsPAK2022 #INDvsPAK #INDvPAKStop 🛑 criticism pic.twitter.com/84H1tBHieo— Anoop Vishwakarma 🇮🇳 (@urs_anoop) September 4, 2022
Also, please remember my fellow Pakistani’s, we must stay humble in victory 🙏🏽🇵🇰 humara imaan yehi kehta hai. Do not be disrespectful but enjoy the victory!!! 🥳🥳🥳 #indvpak— Asim Azhar (@AsimAzharr) September 4, 2022
Indian cricket fans getting ready for office tomorrow. #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/bScGMgBzVv— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 4, 2022
It wasn't our day, but I'm sure Team India will bounce back stronger 👊🏽🇮🇳 #INDvPAK #arshdeepsingh well played 👏 pic.twitter.com/WjIarwKOJ1— Himanshu (@Himanshu778111) September 5, 2022
🥳🥳 Indo-Pak cricket fans experiencing such a great AsiaCup! India defeated Pakistan by fractional margin in group stage and Pakistan made a remarkable last ball run chase against India in Super 4. The final of AsiaCup 2022 deserves to have India and Pakistan! #INDvPAK— Arfa Feroz Zake (@ArfaSays_) September 4, 2022