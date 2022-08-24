Asia Cup 2022: Schedule, format, host, participants and all that you need to know

By Prakhar Sachdeo

Mini Six teams will be playing in the main round of Asia Cup 2022. These teams are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and one more team who wins the Asia Cup qualifiers. Here is all you need to know about the tournament

The 2022 edition of the Asia Cup is just around the corner and here is everything you need to know about the tournament.

Which country is hosting the tournament?

Asia Cup 2022 is being hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This edition of the Asia Cup was to be originally hosted by Sri Lanka, but the ongoing civil unrested deemed the country unfit to host and hence it was moved to the UAE.

In the UAE, Dubai and Sharjah will be hosting the matches with the final being played in Dubai.

In what format will the Asia Cup 2022 will be played?

The 2022 Asia Cup will be played in the T20 format. The previous edition, i.e. the 2018 Asia Cup was played in the one-day (ODI) format. The 2016 edition of the Asia Cup held in Bangladesh was also played in the T20 format.

Who are the current Asia Cup champions?

India are the defending champions. They beat Bangladesh in the final of the Asia Cup 2018.

Which are the teams participating in Asia Cup 2022?

Six teams will be playing in the main round. These are India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and one more team which wins the qualifiers.

The qualifier is being played between UAE, Hong Kong, Kuwait and Hong Kong. The qualifier is already underway in Oman. The four teams will play against each other once and the team with the most points after all the matches will join the main round of Asia Cup 2022.

What is the tournament format?

The six teams playing the main round of Asia Cup 2022 are split as follows:

Group A - India, Pakistan, the qualifying team

Group B - Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Bangladesh

Each team will play the other two teams of its group once in a round-robin format. The top two teams of each group will qualify for the Super 4s. In the Super4 stage again each team plays the other team once. The top two teams at the end of the Super 4 stage will play the final.

When does the main round of the Asia Cup 2022 begins and what is the complete schedule?

The main round of Asia Cup 2022 kickstarts on August 27 with the match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Here is the group stage fixture of the Asia Cup 2022

Date Match Venue Time (in IST) Aug-27 Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Aug-28 India vs Pakistan Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Aug-30 Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM Aug-31 India vs Qualified team Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep-01 Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai 7:30 PM Sep-02 Pakistan vs Qualified team Sharjah Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM

Where to watch Asia Cup 2022?

Asia Cup 2022 will be broadcast live and exclusive on the Star Sports network. On the internet, the Asia Cup cricket matches can be watched on the Disney+Hotstar app.