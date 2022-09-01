SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022 LIVE: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first in a must-win match against Bangladesh

Summary
Follow the live scores and updates from match 5 of Asia Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Teams:
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Toss
Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain: We are going to bowl first. It's a used wicket, so chasing will be important. We had a good preparation coming into this game. We are concentrate on our batting. We will try to play as we have been playing in the last two years. The team that comes up with a good performance wins.
Shakib Al Hasan, Bangladesh captain: We wanted to field first, but that's not in our control. We didn't bat well against Afghanistan. Today is a different day. We have three changes in our team, we have made a few changes. Hopefully that will work for us today. We want to play some good cricket today, we are not concerned about what is being talked in the media.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Possible XIs
Sri Lanka possible XI
Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana.
Bangladesh possible XI
Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
The pressure will be on Bangladesh as they have been one of the more consistent performing teams in the Asia Cup. In the last two editions of the Asia Cup, i.e. Asia Cup 2016 and Asia Cup 2018, Bangladesh reached the finals but lost on each occasion to India. So exiting Asia Cup this early will be a blow to their reputation.
The two teams head into tonight's match on the back of a loss at the hands of Afghanistan.
Afghanistan first defeated Sri Lanka in the opening match of Asia Cup 2022 by 8 wickets. The Mohammad Nabi led side followed that result with a resounding 7 wicket victory over Bangladesh. The two wins for Afghanistan has meant that they were the first team to qualify for the Super Four stage. This has left Sri Lanka and Bangladesh to scrape for a win and remain alive in the Asia Cup.
