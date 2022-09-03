Asia Cup 2022, SL vs AFG Super 4 LIVE: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz give Afgahnistan fast start after Sri Lanka opt to bowl first

Summary
Catch the live scores and updates from Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
Afghanistan 11/0 after 2 overs.
Asitha Fernando, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack.
Afghanistan 7/0 after 1 over.
Maheesh Theekshana to bowl the first over for Sri Lanka. On strike is Hazratullah Zazai.
Ball 1. Back of the length delivery on off and middle stump. Hazratullah Zazai works the ball to the leg side.
Ball 2. FOUR! Fullish delivery wide of off stump. Hazratullah Zazai smashes the ball over the covers for a boundary.
Ball 3. Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Hazratullah Zazai cuts the ball to point for a single.
Ball 4. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz pushes the ball to mid-off for a quick single.
Ball 5. Back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Hazratullah Zazai works the ball to long-on for one.
Ball 6. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz drives the ball back to the bowler.
Teams
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain: We are going to bowl first, we are good at chasing. So it's a good toss to win. The openers got us a good start, and we had partnerships in the middle. That was important. That helped us control the game. Playing with the same team.
Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan captain: We would like to bat first, we want to put a good score on the board. Really happy with the way our bowlers have performed. Hopefully they bowl well today as well. We had a good game here against Bangladesh. We want to do well again. We have one change - Samiullah Shinwari comes in, Azmatullah is out as he is sick.
When the two teams faced each other in the group stage Afghanistan hammered Sri Lanka 8 wickets. Sri Lanka batted first in that match and were bowled out for just 105 thanks to brilliant bowling by Fazalhaq Farooqi who picked 3 wickets. The fast bowler was backed by Mujeeb Ul Haq and captain Mohammad Nabi both of whom claimed 2 wickets each.
In the chase Razamanulla Haq hit a blazzing 40 to guide Afghanistan home.
