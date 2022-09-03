    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Asia Cup 2022, SL vs AFG Super 4 LIVE: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first

    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image
    By Prakhar Sachdeo

    Summary

    Catch the live scores and updates from Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. 

    Live Updates

    Afghanistan 7/0 after 1 over. 

    Maheesh Theekshana to bowl the first over for Sri Lanka. On strike is Hazratullah Zazai. 

    Ball 1. Back of the length delivery on off and middle stump. Hazratullah Zazai works the ball to the leg side. 

    Ball 2. FOUR! Fullish delivery wide of off stump. Hazratullah Zazai smashes the ball over the covers for a boundary. 

    Ball 3. Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Hazratullah Zazai cuts the ball to point for a single. 

    Ball 4. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz pushes the ball to mid-off for a quick single. 

    Ball 5. Back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump. Hazratullah Zazai  works the ball to long-on for one. 

    Ball 6. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz drives the ball back to the bowler. 

    Sri Lankan players take their respective spots on the field. Out walk the two Afghanistan openers. 

    The national anthems have been sung. The players look charges up. Time to get the cricket ball rolling. 

    We are nearing close to the start of the match. The match officials and the players have walked onto the field for the national anthems. 

    Teams 

    Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka

    Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Samiullah Shinwari, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

    Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain: We are going to bowl first, we are good at chasing. So it's a good toss to win. The openers got us a good start, and we had partnerships in the middle. That was important. That helped us control the game. Playing with the same team.

    Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan captain: We would like to bat first, we want to put a good score on the board. Really happy with the way our bowlers have performed. Hopefully they bowl well today as well. We had a good game here against Bangladesh. We want to do well again. We have one change - Samiullah Shinwari comes in, Azmatullah is out as he is sick.

    Toss

    Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanak wins the toss and opts to bowl first. 

    When the two teams faced each other in the group stage Afghanistan hammered Sri Lanka 8 wickets. Sri Lanka batted first in that match and were bowled out for just 105 thanks to brilliant bowling by Fazalhaq Farooqi who picked 3 wickets. The fast bowler was backed by Mujeeb Ul Haq and captain Mohammad Nabi both of whom claimed 2 wickets each. 

    In the chase Razamanulla Haq hit a blazzing 40 to guide Afghanistan home. 

    Today's match is between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan. 

    The group stage of the Asia Cup 2022 is done and today marks the next phase of the Asia Cup which is the Super Four. The final four teams remaining in the Asia Cup are Afghanistan, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. 

    Hello and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the Asia Cup 2022. 

    Catch the live scores and updates from Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. 

    First Published:  IST

