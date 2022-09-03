Asia Cup 2022, SL vs AFG Super 4 LIVE: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first

Afghanistan 7/0 after 1 over.Maheesh Theekshana to bowl the first over for Sri Lanka. On strike isHazratullah Zazai.Ball 1. Back of the length delivery on off and middle stump.Hazratullah Zazai works the ball to the leg side.Ball 2. FOUR! Fullish delivery wide of off stump.Hazratullah Zazaismashes the ball over the covers for a boundary.Ball 3. Back of the length delivery wide of off stump.Hazratullah Zazaicuts the ball to point for a single.Ball 4. Good length delivery on off stump.Rahmanullah Gurbaz pushes the ball to mid-off for a quick single.Ball 5. Back of the length delivery on middle and leg stump.HazratullahZazai works the ball to long-on for one.Ball 6. Good length delivery on off stump. RahmanullahGurbazdrives the ball back to the bowler.