Asia Cup 2022: Team previews, form guide and players to watch out for

By Prakhar Sachdeo

Asia Cup returns after a gap of four years. The tournament is being played in the UAE and top Asian cricket teams — India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan — will be vying to lift the cup. Also joining these top Asian teams will be either Hong Kong or the UAE after the qualifiers. With the main round of the Asia Cup starting on Saturday, here is a look at the teams' recent form, key strengths, areas of concern and players to watch out for.

India

India will enter Asia Cup 2022 as a pre-tournament favourite. They are also the defending champions as they lifted the Asia Cup trophy in the UAE back in 2018 after defeating Bangladesh in the final. The number one T20I team in the world is in form too. Before Asia Cup, they have won the T20I series in the West Indies, England and Ireland, and drew a home series against South Africa.

Key strength: The team seems to perfect the art of defending the totals. Of its previous 14 completed matches, India has successfully defended totals in eight matches.

Area of concern: The absence of fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will be a big worry for captain Rohit Sharma. With Bumrah out due to injury, the fast bowling responsibilities will be shared between Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh. The fast bowling department is short of experience as Avesh and Arshdeep have made their T20I debuts only this year.

Player to watch out for

Suryakumar Yadav

With a world ranking of 2, Suryakumar Yadav is India's top-ranked T20I batsman. He recently hit the first T20I hundred of his career against England. Suryakumar will form the backbone of India's middle-order.

Pakistan

Pakistan are ranked no.3 in the ICC T20I team rankings. Pakistan have a reputation of being an unpredictable team but off late they have been pretty consistent. The men in green have the capability to upstage even the best in the world and last year's T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan best highlights that.

Key strength: Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are ranked number one and number three on the ICC T20I rankings for batsmen. The two give batsmen are capable of giving Pakistan solid starts and at times can carry their bats right through the course of a T20I innings.

Area of concern: Lack of T20I cricket and absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi. Leading into the tournament, Pakistan has played just one T20I match this year. It was a one-off game against Australia. Thus, players could be rusty.

Another issue is the loss of premium pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. The pace spearhead has been ruled out due to a knee injury. In Afridi's absence, Pakistan's fast bowling will be rendered less potent.

Player to watch out for

Babar Azam

Pakistan Captain Babar Azam (Image: Reuters)

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is in the form of his life. He is dominating the batting charts in white-ball cricket like no other batsmen at the moment. He is the highest-ranked T20I batsman in the world. Babar's consistency at the top of the order makes him a threatening prospect for the bowlers.

Sri Lanka

Ranked number eight on the ICC T20I team rankings, Sri Lanka is the third highest ranked team in the continent behind India and Pakistan. Sri Lanka will have a point to prove in this tournament as the country is going through a tough economic and political crisis. Captain Dashun Shanka and his troop will want to win the cup to provide teeming Sri Lankans with some hope and inspiration.

Key strength: The Sri Lankan squad is brimming with all-rounders. As many as five all-rounders including skipper Dasun Shanaka can be categorized as genuine all-rounders. Also watch out for the spin duo of Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana. They are developing into genuine T20 bowlers. While Hasaranga is ranked sixth in the T20 rankings, Theekshana is placed ninth on the ICC T20I bowlers’ rankings.

Area of concern: Sri Lanka is suffering from a lack of T20I form. The team has played two T20I series against Australia and one series against India since the start of 2022 and lost all three series. To go all the way and lift the Asia Cup this time around, Sri Lanka has to put this behind them.

Player to watch out for

Wanindu Hasaranga

Wanindu Hasaranga (Image: AkhilaSene97 Twitter)

Wanindu Hasaranga is ranked number six in the ICC T20I bowling rankings. Last year, the spinner was the joint highest-wicket taker in the format along with South Africa's Tabriz Shamsi. Hasaranga likes to shine on the big stage as was evident from his hat-trick at the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. He can also bat.

Bangladesh

Placed behind Sri Lanka at ninth place on the ICC T20I rankings is Bangladesh. Irrespective of form, year and format Bangladesh have turned out to be a surprise package in the last two editions of the tournament. In 2016 when the Asia Cup was played in the T20 format Bangladesh finished as the runners-up in their own backyard. Two years later, when the tournament was played in the UAE in ODI format, Bangladesh again qualified for the final but had to again satisfy themselves with the runners-up tag. Will it be third time lucky for the Bangla Tigers

Key strength:

Experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is back at the helm of affairs for Bangladesh for the Asia Cup and subsequently for the T20 World Cup. Bangladesh have no dearth of leadership in the squad as Shakib will be backed by Mahudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim, both of whom have served as Bangladesh captains previously.

Area of concern: Bangladesh are yet to win a T20I series this year. They have drawn a series against Afghanistan and lost two series against West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Player to watch out for

Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan will play a vital role in deciding the team's fortune. He is the number two ranked all-rounder in the world. Shakib is expected to bat higher up in the order and also bowl crucial overs. His vast experience will help to bail out the team from tough situations.

Afghanistan

Top Afghanistan players are now a regular feature in all the top T20 leagues of the world. It has led to the players gaining vital T20 experience and at times cropping surprises when they play together as a team. But to expect Afghanistan to lift the Asia Cup this time around will be thought little too far-fetched. But definitely expect a few surprises along the way from them.

Key strength: Afghanistan has a battery of spinners and the most famous of them all is Rashid Khan. Captain Mohammad Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and 17-year-old Noor Ahmad are genuine match-winning spinners present in the Afghan ranks.

Area of concern: In their most recent T20I series against Ireland, Afghanistan failed to close out the first two matches of the series despite running their opponents close. To ultimately win a match, a team should learn to win the matches when under pressure which Afghanistan does not seem to be doing at the moment.

Player to watch out for

Rashid Khan

Every top T20 team years to have Rashid Khan in the side. Rashid is the best T20 spinner in the world at the moment. He is Afghanistan's highest-ranked T20I bowler with a world ranking of five. Rashid with his leg spin has the ability to bamboozle the best batsmen in the world. Afghanistan will be banking heavily on Rashid to deliver the goods for them.