Asia Cup 2022, SL vs PAK, Super Four match LIVE: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first; Both teams make two changes each

Pakistan 11/0 after 1 over
Madushanka will open the attack. Rizwan is on strike for Pakistan.
Ball 1. Good length delivery bowled wide of off stump. Mohammad Rizwan flashes his blade to slap the ball but the ball swings away and beats the bat.
Ball 2. Overpitched delivery bowled into the pads. Mohammad Rizwan clips the ball to deep mid-wikcet for a couple of runs.
Ball 3. Slow good length delivery on off stump. Mohammad Rizwan chips the ball to mid-off and the ball falls short of the fielder at mid-off. Rizwan runs two.
Ball 4. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Mohammad Rizwan carves the ball to square-leg for one run.
Ball 4. WIDE! Good length delivery bowled fired down the leg side. The keeper fails to stop the ball cleanly and Babar sneaks a single.
Ball 5. Back of the length delivery close to off stump. Rizwan cuts the ball to point and scrambles for a single.
Ball 6. FOUR! Full delivery on off and middle stump. Babar Azam plays a classy front foot straight drive to send the ball down to long-on for a boundary.
Pitch Report: We've seen the track record - you win the toss, you bowl first. But hats off to the curator, this is a replica of the India Afghanistan surface. It is a good batting surface, but wrist spinners will have a big say on this surface. Excited to see how Usman Qadir fares, but this is a surface where 1,2.3 can get a lot of runs, says Sanjay Manjrekar.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali , Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Hasnain
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka
Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain: We'll bowl first. Been lucky with the toss, you never know what will happen. But it's been our charm to bowl first. It's good we are playing Pakistan once before the final. Two changes - DDS coming in for Asalanka, and Pramod Madushan making his debut for Asitha Fernando. We need to try our best XI before the World Cup and the final.
Babar Azam, Pakistan captain: We would have also bowled first. Two changes - Shadab and Naseem are not playing, Usman Qadir and Hassan Ali are in. Shadab should be fit for the final, we just wanted to rest them to try a different combination before the final
The two teams have gone from strength to strength as the tournament has progressed. Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan kickstarted their Asia Cup 2022 campaign on disappointing notes. While Sri Lanka were crushed by Afghanistan in their first match of the tournament, Pakistan lost to India in their tournament opener. One thing common between the two teams is that they both like to chase! Before the final, both teams would want to get a hang of winning the match by batting first. So don't be surprised if the captain who wins the toss opts to bat first.
Talking about the strengths of the two teams, Pakistan will be heavily reliant on their pace trio of Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain and Haris Rauf. If it is all pace for Pakistan, Sri Lanka will be aiming to outfox the Pakistani batsmen using their spin duo of Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga. The bowlers from either side would be wanting to leave a dent in the minds of the opposition batsmen before the grand final.
There are a few areas of concern for both Pakistan and Sri Lanka when it comes to their respective batting. For Pakistan, their captain Babar Azam has had to endure a disappointing Asia Cup Cup. He has managed scores of 10,9,14 and 0 in the four matches of this tournament. In the opposite camp, Sri Lanka's number 3, Charith Asalanka had an even more horrible outing in the UAE. He has been dismissed on the scores of 0,1,8,0 in the four games that Sri Lanka has played. Both Babar and Asalanak will be vital for their team's fortune on Sunday. They would be looking to score big runs tonight.
Today's match is the opportunity for both Pakistan and Sri Lanka to rest their key players and also test the bench's strengths. Both teams would not want to risk injuring their important players before Sunday's match. Also because the outcome of this team in inconsequential, it is a good time to give the players who have warmed the bench a chance.
