Asia Cup 2022, SL vs PAK, Super Four match LIVE: Sri Lanka opt to bowl first; Both teams make two changes each

Pakistan 11/0 after 1 overMadushanka will open the attack. Rizwan is on strike for Pakistan.Ball 1. Good length delivery bowled wide of off stump. Mohammad Rizwan flashes his blade to slap the ball but the ball swings away and beats the bat.Ball 2. Overpitched delivery bowled into the pads. Mohammad Rizwan clips the ball to deep mid-wikcet for a couple of runs.Ball 3. Slow good length delivery on off stump. Mohammad Rizwan chips the ball to mid-off and the ball falls short of the fielder at mid-off. Rizwan runs two.Ball 4. Good length delivery on middle and leg stump. Mohammad Rizwan carves the ball to square-leg for one run.Ball 4. WIDE! Good length delivery bowled fired down the leg side. The keeper fails to stop the ball cleanly and Babar sneaks a single.Ball 5. Back of the length delivery close to off stump. Rizwan cuts the ball to point and scrambles for a single.Ball 6. FOUR! Full delivery on off and middle stump. Babar Azam plays a classy front foot straight drive to send the ball down to long-on for a boundary.