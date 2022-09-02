PAK vs HK, Asia Cup 2022 LIVE: Hong Kong wins toss and opts to bowl first

Summary
Catch the live score and updates from match 6 of Asia Cup 2022 being played between Pakistan and Hong Kong at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani
Hong Kong (Playing XI): Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie(w), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar
Nizakat Khan, Hong Kong captain: We are gonna bowl again. We are very good at chasing. We are going to make sure today that we stick to our plans and execute them. Back in Hong Kong, we play on slow, low wickets. This is very similar and we also rely on spin. We bowled till the 13th over. Today, we have a very good plan and I am sure that the boys will do well. We are going with the same team.
Babar Azam, Pakistan captain: We would have batted first. We wanted to put runs on the board and put them under pressure. We have the same team.
Pakistan players would be well rested after their energy and emotion-sapping match against arch-rivals India on Sunday. A few Pakistan Pakistan players especially young pacer Naseem Shah suffered from cramps in the contest against India. The four-day gap between the two matches for Pakistan would have helped the Pakistan players recover. Hong Kong doesn't have that luxury as they only played against India the day before yesterday.
Pakistan and Hong Kong head into this match on the back of losses at the hand of India. First India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets and then Rohit Sharma-led side followed with a 40-run victory over Hong Kong. The two wins for India meant that this match between Pakistan and Hong Kong is a straight knock-out. The winner stays alive and the loser goes back home.
