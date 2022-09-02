Homesports news

PAK vs HK, Asia Cup 2022 LIVE: Hong Kong wins toss and opts to bowl first

Summary

Catch the live score and updates from match 6 of Asia Cup 2022 being played between Pakistan and Hong Kong at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. 

Live Updates

Teams:

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani

Hong Kong (Playing XI): Nizakat Khan(c), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie(w), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar

Nizakat Khan, Hong Kong captain: We are gonna bowl again. We are very good at chasing. We are going to make sure today that we stick to our plans and execute them. Back in Hong Kong, we play on slow, low wickets. This is very similar and we also rely on spin. We bowled till the 13th over. Today, we have a very good plan and I am sure that the boys will do well. We are going with the same team.

Babar Azam, Pakistan captain: We would have batted first. We wanted to put runs on the board and put them under pressure. We have the same team.

Toss

Hong Kong captain wins the toss and opts to bowl first. 

Pakistan vs Hong Kong Possible XIs

Pakistan possible XI

Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah/Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

Hong Kong possible XI 

Nizakat Khan (C), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie (wk), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla

Pakistan vs Hong Kong players to watch out for 

Pakistan players to watch out for 

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

Hong Kong players to watch out for 

Nizakat Khan, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan 

Form Guide

Pakistan L-L-W-W-W

Hong Kong L-W-W-W-L

Pakistan players would be well rested after their energy and emotion-sapping match against arch-rivals India on Sunday. A few Pakistan Pakistan players especially young pacer Naseem Shah suffered from cramps in the contest against India. The four-day gap between the two matches for Pakistan would have helped the Pakistan players recover. Hong Kong doesn't have that luxury as they only played against India the day before yesterday. 

Pakistan and Hong Kong head into this match on the back of losses at the hand of India. First India defeated Pakistan by 5 wickets and then Rohit Sharma-led side followed with a 40-run victory over Hong Kong. The two wins for India meant that this match between Pakistan and Hong Kong is a straight knock-out. The winner stays alive and the loser goes back home. 

This is the last of the group stage matches. Three of the four teams that will be playing Super Four have already been decided. They are Afghanistan, India and Sri Lanka. Tonight we shall know the fourth team. It will be either Pakistan or Hong Kong going through to the next phase of the Asia Cup. 

Tonight in the Asia Cup we shall see Pakistan facing off against Hong Kong. 

Hello and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the Asia Cup 2022. 

