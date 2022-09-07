Homesports news

Asia Cup 2022, PAK vs AFG, Super Four match LIVE: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz give Afghanistan flying start after Pakistan opt to bowl first

By Prakhar Sachdeo

Summary

Catch the live scores and updates from Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. 

Live Updates

After 3 overs,Afghanistan 27/0 ( Hazratullah Zazai 8 , Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W) 17)

Afghanistan 27/0 after 3 overs.

Naseem Shah to bowl his second over. 
 
Ball 1. Full toss on off stump. Hazratullah Zazai punches the ball to mid-on. 
 
Ball 2. Slow full length delivery on off stump. Hazratullah Zazai pushes the ball to mid-off this time. 
 
Ball 3. Fuller delivery on off stump. Hazratullah Zazai flicks the ball to deep backward square-leg for an easy single. 
 
Ball 4. Fullish delivery on off stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz clips the ball to square-leg for one run. 
 
Ball 5. FOUR! Good length delivery wide of off stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz makes use of his wrists and carves the ball down to third-man for a boundary. 
 
Ball 6. Slow back of the length delivery on middle stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz pulls the ball to short fine-leg for one. 

After 2 overs,Afghanistan 20/0 ( Hazratullah Zazai 2 , Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W) 16)

Afghanistan 20/0 after 2 overs.

Mohammad Hasnain to bowl from the other end. 

Ball 1. Half-volley on off stump.  Rahmanullah Gurbaz drives the ball to mid-off. 

Ball 1. WIDE! Back of the length delivery fired down the leg side. 

Ball 2. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz pulls the ball behind square on the leg side for one run. 

Ball 2. NO BALL! Mohammad Hasnain bowls an over the waist high full toss at Hazratullah Zazai. The Afghanistan opener works the ball down to third-man for a single. 

FREE HIT! 

Ball 3. Slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. A swing and a miss from  Rahmanullah Gurbaz. 

Ball 4. Full length delivery bowled right into the pads.  Rahmanullah Gurbaz flicks the ball and the ball rolls straight to the fielder at short fine-leg. 

Ball 5. SIX! Short delivery around leg stump.  Rahmanullah Gurbaz goes on one foot and pulls the ball over fine-leg for the first maximum of the match. 

Ball 6. SIX MORE! Overpitched delivery on middle stump.  Rahmanullah Gurbaz flicks the ball over the head of the fielder at backward square-leg for yet another maximum. 

 

After 1 overs,Afghanistan 4/0 ( Hazratullah Zazai 1 , Rahmanullah Gurbaz (W) 3)

Afghanistan 4/0 after 1 over. 

Naseem Shah to bowl the first over of the match. On strike for Afghanistan is Hazratullah Zazai. 

Ball 1. Back of the length delivery on off stump. The ball swings away. Hazratullah Zazai  looks to cut the ball but gets beaten by the swing. 

Ball 2. Full length delivery on off stump. Hazratullah Zazai punches the ball to mid-off. 

Ball 3. Fuller delivery on off stump. Hazratullah Zazai drives the ball back to Naseem Shah. 

Ball 4. Fuller delivery on leg stump. Hazratullah Zazai flicks the ball to fine-leg for a single. 

Ball 5. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz drives the ball into the covers. 

Ball 6. Fuller delivery on off stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz drives the ball through the covers and runs three. 

The national anthems have been sung. Time to get the ball rolling in Sharjah. The Pakistan players form a huddle. Babar Azam inspires his team with his words. After Babar's inspirational team talk, the Pakistan players disperse from the huddle and take their spots on the field. And out walk, the Afghanistan openers. 

Time for the action to get underway, but first the national anthems. The players and the match officials have walked out on to the field and lined up for the anthems. 

Teams:

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah

Babar Azam, Pakistan captain: We are going to bowl first. The pitch looks like nice and the second thing is dew factor, that's why we are bowling first. Hopefully we pick early wickets and restrict them. The mood is cool and calm, and we will try to continue that momentum. A win always gives you confidence. We have the same team.

Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan captain: We would have liked to bowl first as well. We have made two changes in our playing XIs. There will be dew later on, humidity is too much and the ball does not grip towards the end, it is all part of the game. But we will try and put a big score on the board. It is always a tough game against Pakistan.

Toss

Pakistan captain Babar Azam wins the toss and opts to bowl first. 

Ahead of tonight's match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Pakistan team has got a major boost as their wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been crowned as the number one ranked T20I batsman in the world. 

Topping the batting chart is Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (815 rating points), who has displaced his teammate and captain Babar Azam (794 rating points). Rizwan has scored 192 runs in three matches in the Asia Cup and is the leading run-getter in the tournament so far.

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Players to watch out for 

Pakistan players to watch out for 

Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz

Afghanistan players to watch out for 

Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Najeebullah Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Form Guide 

Pakistan W-W-L-L-W

Afghanistan L-W-W-L-W

Pakistan vs Afghanistan Head to Head 

Pakistan and Afghanistan have only met twice before in T20I and Pakistan has beaten Afghanistan on both occasions. Will Afghanistan be able to manage to buck the trend this time around and record their first win over Pakistan?

After last night's loss at the hands of Sri Lanka, things have become tough for India in Asia Cup 2022. But all is not lost for Rohit Sharma. Here is how India can still qualify for the final of the Asia Cup. 

Explained: How can India qualify for the Asia Cup final after its defeat to Sri Lanka
India has now lost two games back to back against Pakistan and Sri Lanka making their qualification chances dependent on the outcome of other matches.
Tonight's match is important not only for Afghanistan but also for India. If Pakistan manage to beat Afghanistan, then both India and Afghanistan will be eliminated from the final and Sri Lanka and Pakistan will qualify for the final of Asia Cup 2022. 

Pakistan and Afghanistan head into this match on the back of contrasting fortunes in their previous matches. While Afghanistan lost its Super Four match against Sri Lanka, Pakistan defeated India in its Super Four match. 

After last night's match between India and Sri Lanka in Dubai, tonight the scene shifts to Sharjah for the Super Four match between Pakistan and Afghanistan. 

Hello and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the Asia Cup 2022. 

First Published:  IST