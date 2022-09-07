Asia Cup 2022, PAK vs AFG, Super Four match LIVE: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz give Afghanistan flying start after Pakistan opt to bowl first

Summary
Catch the live scores and updates from Pakistan vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match being played at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.
Afghanistan 27/0 after 3 overs.
Afghanistan 20/0 after 2 overs.
Mohammad Hasnain to bowl from the other end.
Ball 1. Half-volley on off stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz drives the ball to mid-off.
Ball 1. WIDE! Back of the length delivery fired down the leg side.
Ball 2. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz pulls the ball behind square on the leg side for one run.
Ball 2. NO BALL! Mohammad Hasnain bowls an over the waist high full toss at Hazratullah Zazai. The Afghanistan opener works the ball down to third-man for a single.
FREE HIT!
Ball 3. Slow back of the length delivery wide of off stump. A swing and a miss from Rahmanullah Gurbaz.
Ball 4. Full length delivery bowled right into the pads. Rahmanullah Gurbaz flicks the ball and the ball rolls straight to the fielder at short fine-leg.
Ball 5. SIX! Short delivery around leg stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz goes on one foot and pulls the ball over fine-leg for the first maximum of the match.
Ball 6. SIX MORE! Overpitched delivery on middle stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz flicks the ball over the head of the fielder at backward square-leg for yet another maximum.
Afghanistan 4/0 after 1 over.
Naseem Shah to bowl the first over of the match. On strike for Afghanistan is Hazratullah Zazai.
Ball 1. Back of the length delivery on off stump. The ball swings away. Hazratullah Zazai looks to cut the ball but gets beaten by the swing.
Ball 2. Full length delivery on off stump. Hazratullah Zazai punches the ball to mid-off.
Ball 3. Fuller delivery on off stump. Hazratullah Zazai drives the ball back to Naseem Shah.
Ball 4. Fuller delivery on leg stump. Hazratullah Zazai flicks the ball to fine-leg for a single.
Ball 5. Good length delivery on off stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz drives the ball into the covers.
Ball 6. Fuller delivery on off stump. Rahmanullah Gurbaz drives the ball through the covers and runs three.
The national anthems have been sung. Time to get the ball rolling in Sharjah. The Pakistan players form a huddle. Babar Azam inspires his team with his words. After Babar's inspirational team talk, the Pakistan players disperse from the huddle and take their spots on the field. And out walk, the Afghanistan openers.
Teams:
Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
Babar Azam, Pakistan captain: We are going to bowl first. The pitch looks like nice and the second thing is dew factor, that's why we are bowling first. Hopefully we pick early wickets and restrict them. The mood is cool and calm, and we will try to continue that momentum. A win always gives you confidence. We have the same team.
Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan captain: We would have liked to bowl first as well. We have made two changes in our playing XIs. There will be dew later on, humidity is too much and the ball does not grip towards the end, it is all part of the game. But we will try and put a big score on the board. It is always a tough game against Pakistan.
Ahead of tonight's match between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Pakistan team has got a major boost as their wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has been crowned as the number one ranked T20I batsman in the world.
Topping the batting chart is Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (815 rating points), who has displaced his teammate and captain Babar Azam (794 rating points). Rizwan has scored 192 runs in three matches in the Asia Cup and is the leading run-getter in the tournament so far.
