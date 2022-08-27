Asia Cup 2022 IND vs PAK: From India's "Bowl-Out" win in Durban to Pakistan's 10-wicket win in UAE, recalling past T20I clashes between arch-rivals

By Prakhar Sachdeo

Mini August 28 will see India and Pakistan face each other in a T20I match only for the 10th time in their shared history. The arch-rivals are set t face each other in a group stage match of the 2022 Asia Cup in the UAE. The two teams have played out some fascinating matches in cricket's shortest format. From a thrilling tie that resulted in a "bowl-out" to an emphatic 10-wicket win, the previous nine India-Pakistan matches have had it all. With the 10th chapter of the India-Pakistan T20I rivalry to be written soon, it is an apt time to recall all the previous nine encounters.

The first time India and Pakistan faced each other in a T20I match was during the group stage of the 2007 World T20. The match ended in a thrilling draw and the winner had to be settled via a "bowl-out". MS Dhoni opted for Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Robin Uthappa for the "bowl-out". All three players hit the stumps. For Pakistan Yasir Arafat, Umar Gul and Shahid Afridi stepped forward for the bowl out and all three missed. As a result, India won the "bowl-out" 3-0 and were awarded the points. It was the first time that an international T20 game was settled via a "bowl-out". The match was also MS Dhoni's first T20I win. (Image: Getty Images).

The next time India and Pakistan locked horns in a T20I game was the final of the 2007 ICC World T20 in Johannesburg. The match is best remembered for former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir's brilliant 75 that helped the team mount a total of 157/5. In the chase, Pakistan batsman Misbah Ul Haq played a valiant knock of 43 from 38 deliveries which took Pakistan within touching distance of the win. But Dhoni's smart captaincy came to India's rescue as he gave Joginder Sharma the chance to bowl the last over with Pakistan needing 13 runs from 6 balls. With 6 needed from 4 balls, Misbah miscued his shot and S Sreesanth caught the ball at short fine-leg as India won the match and were crowned as the first "T-T" champions. (Image: AFP)

India and Pakistan had to wait for five years before the two teams could renew their rivalry in T20Is. The third time India and Pakistan met in a T20I match was during the 2012 ICC World Twenty20. It was a group game in which Virat Kohli was adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning 78 not-out and a spell of 1/21. India decimated Pakistan by 8 wickets and remained unbeaten against their arch rivals. (Image: ICC/Getty)

Pakistan's first win over India came in Indian backyards when the two teams were playing a T20I game in Bengaluru during Pakistan's 2012 tour of India. Batting first India posted a paltry 133/9 and Pakistan chased down the target in 19.4 overs thanks to Mohammed Hafeez's 61. But the match is memorable for Bhuvneshwar Kumar cleaning up Nasir Jamshed in the first over of Pakistan's chase. (Image: BCCI)

India bounced back strongly in the next match against Pakistan as they trounced their opponents in Ahmedabad by 11 runs. India batted first and smashed a huge total of 192/5 helped by Yuvraj Singh's fiery 72. Pakistan captain Mohammed Hafeez hit a brave 55 in the chase but could not take his team to the target. With this win, India's head-to-head record against Pakistan in T20Is had improved to 3-1. (Image: BCCI)

India and Pakistan next had to wait until 2014, World T20 before they could face each other. In a group stage match of the ICC event played in Mirpur Pakistan were restricted to just 130/7 thanks to a brilliant spell of 2/22 by leg spinner Amit Mishra. In the chase, a steady partnership between Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli steered India home with 7 wickets remaining and 9 balls to spare. (Image: Associated Press)

Almost two years later India and Pakistan again locked horns in Mirpur but this time the occasion was the 2016 Asia Cup. The match proved to be a low-scoring affair as India's brilliant bowling wrapped up the Pakistan innings on just 83. Pakistan left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir with a fiery opening spell had reduced India to 8/3 and had for a short period revived Pakistan's hopes. But Virat Kohli's calm 49 in 51 balls guided India home. (Image: AFP)

Less than a month later since the Asia Cup match in Mirpur, India and Pakistan battled again, and this time in a group stage match of the 2016 World T20 in Kolkata. In a rain-reduced encounter, Pakistan managed just 118/5 in 18 overs. In the chase, Virat Kohli again proved to be India's saviour as his unbeaten 55 in 37 deliveries won the match for his side. (Image:IDI/Getty Images)