Asia Cup 2022 IND vs PAK: From India's "Bowl-Out" win in Durban to Pakistan's 10-wicket win in UAE, recalling past T20I clashes between arch-rivals

August 28 will see India and Pakistan face each other in a T20I match only for the 10th time in their shared history. The arch-rivals are set t face each other in a group stage match of the 2022 Asia Cup in the UAE. The two teams have played out some fascinating matches in cricket's shortest format. From a thrilling tie that resulted in a "bowl-out" to an emphatic 10-wicket win, the previous nine India-Pakistan matches have had it all. With the 10th chapter of the India-Pakistan T20I rivalry to be written soon, it is an apt time to recall all the previous nine encounters.