India vs Pak: Netizens celebrate India’s thrilling victory with hilarious memes

India defeated Pakistan by five wickets in its perfect start to the Asia Cup 2022 campaign in Dubai. The team’s all-rounders, Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja played spectacularly as India won by 5 wickets. The match went down to the wire with a make-or-break last over, however, the crucial partnership between Jadeja and Pandya helped India win a thrilling contest between the two arch-rivals.

Hardik Pandya came to the crease and steered India towards the victory by scoring 33 runs in 17 balls in a match-defining partnership with Ravindra Jadeja who scored 35 runs. Even with the ball, Pandya showed his mettle by taking 3 crucial wickets.

The Indian cricket fans celebrated the astonishing performance and heaped praise in their unique way by sharing some funny memes on social media platforms.

Here is a look at some of the best Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja memes.

