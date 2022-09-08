Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG, Super Four match LIVE: India and Afghanistan lock horns in an inconsequential tie

Summary
Catch the live scores and updates from India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
With their fate already sealed, India and Afghanistan could look to make a few changes in their playing XI for tonight's game. This match would be slightly tough for Afghanistan considering they only played last night against Pakistan in tough conditions. The result would have also left the Afghan players shattered. Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has a big challenge of motivating his players for this match. Both teams will come hard in this match as they would not want to end with three successive losses in front of their names.
Catch the live scores and updates from India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.