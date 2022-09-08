    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Asia Cup 2022, IND vs AFG, Super Four match LIVE: India and Afghanistan lock horns in an inconsequential tie

    By Prakhar Sachdeo

    Summary

    Catch the live scores and updates from India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. 

    Live Updates

    With their fate already sealed, India and Afghanistan could look to make a few changes in their playing XI for tonight's game. This match would be slightly tough for Afghanistan considering they only played last night against Pakistan in tough conditions. The result would have also left the Afghan players shattered. Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi has a big challenge of motivating his players for this match. Both  teams will come hard in this match as they would not want to end with three successive losses in front of their names. 

    India and Afghanistan both of whom have lost two matches each in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022 will be playing for pride in this dead rubber. 

    Pakistan's last night's one-wicket win over Afghanistan meant that both Afghanistan and India are out of the reckoning for a place in Sunday's final. The final of the Asia Cup 2022 will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. 

    After last night's thrilling match between Pakistan and Afghanistan in Sharjah, we move back to Dubai for India's final Super Four game which is against Afghanistan. 

    Hello and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the Asia Cup 2022. 

    Catch the live scores and updates from India vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match being played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. 

