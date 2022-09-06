Asia Cup 2022, IND vs SL, Super 4 match LIVE: Sri Lanka bowl first; India bring in R Ashwin in place of Ravi Bishnoi

Summary
Catch the live scores and updates from the Asia Cup 2022 Super Four match between India and Sri Lanka being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
The national anthems have been sung. The players of the both teams look charged up. The Sri Lankan players form a huddle. After some inspiring words from captain Dasun Shanaka the Sri Lankan players disperse from the huddle. Out walk Indian captain Rohit Sharma along with KL Rahul top open the innings. We are ready!
Teams:
India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh
Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka
Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka captain: We'll bowl first because of the record here. All the last three games have been chased down here. The approach has been outstanding by our batters and we hope to continue the same. The coaching staff and the players have created the environment for the new players to come in and deliver. No changes.
Rohit Sharma, India captain: We would have bowled first as well. The pitch doesn't change much and it only gets better to bat on. This gives us an opportunity to come out and play freely. This is how the World Cup would be played as well, and we have to make sure that we don't lose too many games. We need to ensure that we are there from the word go. We have to learn a lot when you are defending a score like that. With the dew, we need to learn the lines, the lengths and the boundaries well. The grass is lesser tonight. It looks drier, and we have one change on the basis of the Sri Lankan team: Ashwin comes in for Bishnoi.
India lost its Super 4 match against Pakistan by a close margin. As a result of that loss India now need to win its matches against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan to keep itself in contention for the final. On the other hand, Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan in its first Super Four match and come into the game against India high on confidence. Should Sri Lanka be able to manage to beat India today, they will take a decisive step towards a place in the final!
