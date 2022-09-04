Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK Super 4 match LIVE: Can Babar Azam and co. get better of Rohit Sharma's men in round 2 ?

Summary
Catch the live scores and updates from India vs Pakistan, Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022 being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Pitch Report by Sanjay Manjrekar and Wasim Akram: I am looking at a pitch you can trust. It's not two-faced like the one we had in Sharjah. The grass is similar on both sides. The groundsmen have put in a little more work and as a result you can see grass coming out of this surface. The grass is slightly drier than than when Afghanistan played Sri Lanka. There'll be a lot more carry on this pitch. Any team winning the toss will bowl. Whatever moisture is there, you can get first use of it. We haven't seen any dew as yet. The spinners might get a bit of purchase.
Possible XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan Super 4 Preview
With Babar's dismissal, Pakistan's batting hasn't been at its effervescent best. Had it not been for Mohammad Rizwan's steady 43, Pakistan would have found it difficult to score 147 against India. Pakistan's middle-order and lower middle-order look rusty. Will Indian bowlers be able to exploit this weakness?
Pakistan was also hit by an injury crisis late on Saturday as the fast bowler Shahnawaz Dahani was reported with a side strain which has ruled him out of the remainder of the Asia Cup.
The two teams are primed to go through to the final of this Asia Cup and face each other for the third time. But much work remains to be done by both sides before that.
Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan Super 4 Preview
Jadeja's unavailability has led to a selection dilemma for Rohit and Indian coach Rahul Dravid. Should India go for a like-for-like replacement and pick Axar Patel? Or should India give one of either Deepak Hooda or Rishabh Pant a chance in the playing XI?
Pakistan themselves would be hoping that a few things fall in place as soon as possible. The biggest of Pakistan's concerns is the form of captain Babar Azam.
Babar who these days doesn't go wrong in white-ball cricket has been dismissed cheaply twice this tournament. Against India and Hong Kong, he has scored 10 and 9 respectively.
Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan Super 4 Preview
In the two matches that India has played, the team has relied on the exploits of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Hardik Pandya. Rohit would know that Pakistan batsmen will come hard the second time around. With India also set to face buoyant Afghanistan and Sri Lankan in the Super Four, the bowlers need to up their game.
Further compounding India's problem is the injury to Ravindra Jadeja. The all-rounder has injured his knee and has been ruled out for the rest of the Asia Cup. Replacing Jadeja in the Indian squad is Axar Patel. Jadeja had played a handy role in India's two wins. First, he was promoted up the batting order in the chase against Pakistan. The move worked as Jadeja scored a steady 35 from 29 balls. Then against Hong Kong Jadeja bowled a miserly spell of 4-0-15-1.
Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan Super 4 Preview
The most important issue that India needs to address is that of KL Rahul's form. The Indian opener was dismissed on a golden duck by Pakistan pacer Nassem Shah when the two teams met during the group stage of the tournament. Then against Hong Kong, Rahul played a sluggish knock of 36 from 39 balls before getting out.
Indian captain Rohit Sharma too hasn't been at his best in T20Is this year. In this tournament, he has managed scores of 12 and 21 and has hit only one fifty so far this year. Shaky top-order has meant that the middler-order has had to do the bulk of the scoring.
Indian bowling isn't in great shape either. The young pace duo of Avesh Khan and Arshdeep Singh looked blunt against Hong Kong. In their combined eight overs against Hong Kong, they leaked 97 runs only picking two wickets. Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has been wicketless in the tournament thus far.
Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan Super 4 Preview
The two wins for India meant that one of either Pakistan or Hong Kong from Group A could have qualified for the Super Four. The second team from Group A to qualify for Super Four turned out to be Pakistan as they annihilated Hong Kong by 155 runs.
Pakistan would be itching to seek revenge for the group stage loss at the hands of their arch-rivals. The Babar Azam-led side could draw confidence from the fact that there are several areas of concern for India ahead of the big match.
Asia Cup 2022 India vs Pakistan Super 4 Preview
India and Pakistan will lock horns for the second time in Asia Cup 2022 when the two sides face off in a Super Four fixture at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
India qualified for the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup 2022 on the back of wins over Pakistan and Hong Kong in the group stage. India, in its opening match of the Asia Cup, beat Pakistan by 5 wickets and followed that with a 40-run victory over Hong Kong.
Here is what happened in the IND vs PAK match in the group stage.
Hardik Pandya produced a special all-round effort as India held nerves to pull off an exciting five-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan in their Asia Cup opener at Dubai International Cricket Stadium last Sunday.
Hardik (3/25 in 4 overs) showed his high value under extreme pressure as his well-directed short balls helped India bowl out Pakistan for 147. It should have been straight forward chase but India's experienced top-three faltered, putting extra pressure on the middle order.
Hardik (33 not out off 17) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 29) then shared a 52-run stand to take India on the cusp of of a famous win. The star all-rounder's three fours off Haris Rauf off the 19th over effectively sealed the game for India. With the team needing 6 off three balls, Hardik finished the game with a six off left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz. The focus was on India's top three going into the tournament and all three -- K L Rahul (0), Rohit Sharma (12 off 18) and Virat Kohli (35 off 34) -- did not have the best of times in the middle. Rahul was out first ball with a tentative away from the body stroke off Naseem Shah that saw him playing on to his stumps. Virat, who did hit a couple of confident pull shots in his innings, was dropped in the first over. He also played and missed a few times and also got lucky when a mistimed pull went all the way for six. With luck going his way, it seemed Kohli will finally get a much awaited big score but he was caught at long off off Nawaz. In his previous over, Rohit was too dismissed in a similar fashion as he attempted to clear the long off fielder. With Pakistani pacers led by debutant Naseem troubling the Indian batters with extra pace and spinners keeping it tidy, 86 runs off the last 10 overs seemed a tough task.
When Shah returned to rattle Suryakumar Yadav's stumps, India were reduced to 89 for four with a lot riding on incoming battter Hardik and Jadeja. The equation was brought down to 32 off 18 balls with Pakistan forced to bring one extra fielder inside the circle due to an over rate penalty. Pakistan pacers especially Shah struggling with cramps made the Indians task a tad easier. Earlier, Rohit Sharma decided to chase after winning the toss and the bowlers, led by Hardik, set up the game nicely for India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4/26) was at his skilful best and his four wicket haul included the prized scalp of Babar Azam (10). However, Hardik's envious figures of 3 for 25 in four overs, during the middle phase, triggered a Pakistani batting collapse.
Young seamer Arshdeep Singh also returned decent figures of 2 fo 33 in his first ever appearance in an Indo-Pak clash as all 10 wickets were snapped by speed merchants, a first for India in shortest version. The first over of the game bowled by Bhuvneshwar was a rather eventful one as it included two DRS calls going in favour of Mohammad Rizwan (43 off 42) and a straight drive from Babar. There was not much movement around for both Bhuvneshwar and Arshdeep Singh as they managed to keep things tight in their two over opening spell. Babar straight drove Arshdeep in the second over, showing the sublime touch he has been in over the past 12 months. Bhuvneshwar, however, surprised the Pakistan skipper with a bouncer in his second over and he went for the pull only to top edge to Arshdeep at short fine leg. India went in with Avesh Khan as the third pace option and he struck in his opening over after Rizwan smashed him for a six and four towards the midwicket region. His fifth ball of the over was faced by left-handed Fakhar Zaman who decided to walk after edging a short and wide ball to wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik who was picked ahead of Rishabh Pant for the big game. With the crowd making a lot of noise, the Indians did not hear the edge but Zaman decided to walk, leaving Pakistan at 43 for two in six overs.
Rizwan then shared a 45-run stand for the third wicket with Iftikhar Ahmed (28 off 22) to give the innings some momentum. However, Hardik changed the course of the game removing the well set Iftikhar and Rizwan with well directed short balls --- the former edged it to Karthik and latter, not sure of what he was doing, ended up giving a regulation catch to third man. Soon after, Hardik removed Khushdil Shah with another short ball to leave Pakistan at 97 for five in the 15th over. Number 11 Shahnawaz Dahani hammered two big sixes in the death overs to take Pakistan closer to 150.
Catch the live scores and updates from India vs Pakistan, Super Four match of the Asia Cup 2022 being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.