Asia Cup 2022, IND vs PAK Super 4 match LIVE: Can Babar Azam and co. get better of Rohit Sharma's men in round 2 ?

Pitch Report by Sanjay Manjrekar and Wasim Akram: I am looking at a pitch you can trust. It's not two-faced like the one we had in Sharjah. The grass is similar on both sides. The groundsmen have put in a little more work and as a result you can see grass coming out of this surface. The grass is slightly drier than than when Afghanistan played Sri Lanka. There'll be a lot more carry on this pitch. Any team winning the toss will bowl. Whatever moisture is there, you can get first use of it. We haven't seen any dew as yet. The spinners might get a bit of purchase.