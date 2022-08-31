Asia Cup 2022 IND vs HK LIVE: India aim to secure Super Four spot against Hong Kong

Summary
Catch the live scores and updates from match 4 of the Asia Cup 2022 between India and Hong Kong being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Even Rohit, after a subdued game against Pakistan, would like to deposit a few into the stands. It would be interesting to see if Ravindra Jadeja is sent at No. 4 position against Hong Kong or whether Rishabh Pant is tried in place of Dinesh Karthik, just to give him some game time.
While India's top-order went back to its old safety first approach against Pakistan, it had a lot to do with the quality of attack on display even without Shaheen Shah Afridi. Perhaps, one could safely judge whether India's all-out attacking display in powerplay can work or not, only when they play against attacks that have more depth than England, West Indies or Sri Lanka.
So, the real judge of the batting order's attacking mindset will only be proved against sides like Australia, Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand. Games like Hong Kong do help in beefing up stats and no player would like to sit out.
Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi could also get a look in, letting Yuzvendra Chahal and Jadeja cool their heels a bit.
In T20Is, teams are going for impact performance and often a 20-ball 45 is of greater value than a 90 not out of 65 balls. The quality of an innings and its significance in the larger context of the game is more important at this stage as India get ready for the T2O World Cup to be hosted by Australia from October 16 to November 13.
Obviously, the quality of Hong Kong bowling, to put it politely, won't match up to Pakistan, but there is always fear as one doesn't exactly know what to expect from an unknown entity. Hence, it is important that Rahul uses this opportunity to the fullest to gain his confidence before the start of the Super Fours and the business end of the tournament.
Skipper Rohit has made it clear that experimentation will continue and hence one shouldn't be surprised if there is another batting order that could be tried out on Wednesday. For Virat Kohli, the Hong Kong match will be all about another quality hitting time in the middle against an attack that is sure to feel intimidated by his sheer presence in the middle.
KL Rahul couldn't have wished for an easier opposition to get his rhythm back as a buoyant India get ready to steamroll minnows Hong Kong in their second and final group league game of the Asia Cup on Wednesday.
The Group A match won't be more than a glorified net session for Rohit Sharma's men against a team, mostly comprising Pakistani and Indian expats, who otherwise are not good enough to play first-class cricket in either of the two nations.
After a hard-earned victory over Pakistan in a last-over thriller, scripted by Hardik Pandya, the focus against Hong Kong will be on batters and their adequate game time. Rahul, whose first T20I in 2022 was against Pakistan the other night, would want to come out all guns blazing and may take this opportunity to try an alternate batting approach at the onset, compared to what has been his style at the IPL.
Possible XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh
Hong Kong: Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan (c), Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Scott McKechnie (wk), Zeeshan Ali, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla
India and Pakistan have been fined 40 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in their opening Group A match of the Asia Cup. Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanctions after Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam's sides were ruled to be two overs short of their respective targets after time allowances were taken into consideration.
Finally, Rohit should also start firing. He has played 14 T20I matches this year but has notched only one half-century. There were murmurs around India's top order at the start of the Asia Cup. India has to ensure that those murmurs don't grow louder with each passing match. If Rohit, Rahul and Kohli don't get their act together soon enough, the onus of winning the matches will keep falling on the shoulders of Hardik Pandya.
KL Rahul's exclusion could pave way for either Deepak Hooda or Rishabh Pant. Both these players have their own added advantages. Hooda has a far more aggressive approach to a T20 knock than Rahul and can also bowl if the need be. With Pant, India gets an additional left-handed batsman in the batting order who can also open.
Rohit would also want that Virat Kohli does better with the bat against Hong Kong. There were some signs that Kohli could be roaring back to form against Pakistan and the former Indian captain looked good during his short but then against the run of play Kohli attempted a needless shot and lost his wicket to spinner Mohammad Nawaz.
Most concerning for India is the form of opener KL Rahul. His first-ball duck against Pakistan made life tough for the rest of the batsmen. Rahul has only returned to top-flight international cricket this month after a lengthy injury layoff. Although he did captain India in a 3-0 series win over Zimbabwe he hardly did anything noteworthy with the bat. Rahul could still be rusty. Moreover, Rahul's approach to a T20 innings is always a topic of debate. Rohit has a tough call to make. Should he drop Rahul right away or give the opener a go against Hong Kong to get back in form?
The batsmen alone cannot win the match and they will have to be backed by the bowlers. A lot of heavy lifting will have to come from right-arm off-break bowler Ehsan Khan. The spinner was on song in the qualifiers as he picked 9 wickets in three matches. Also, watch out for right-arm medium fast bowling of Aizaz Khan and leg breaks from Mohammad Ghazanfar.
Can Hong Kong do better this time around and come out on top against the tournament favourites? They could! The unpredictable and random nature of T20 cricket ensures that Hong Kong's chances of a win have already improved this time around.
A lot will depend on the batsmen like Nizakat, Babar Hayat and Yasim Murtaza. The three have been Hong Kong's leading run scorers in T20Is in the last one year. In the qualifiers, Nizakat and Babar hit flourishing fifties against Kuwait while Yasim smashed a half-century against the UAE.
Tonight's match between India and Hong Kong will be a throwback to the 2018 Asia Cup contest between the two sides when Hong Kong gave India a scare and almost won the match.
In that 50-over match, batting first Shikhar Dhawan's century had prompted India to 285/7. In the chase Nizakat Khan and his fellow opener and then the Hong Kong skipper Anshy Rath had put up a brave partnership of 174. That stand had ignited Hong Kong's hopes to upset the apple kart. But the rest of the batting collapsed handing India a win by a narrow margin of 26 runs.
With the toughest match of the contest already out of the way, India is now just a win away from securing a spot in the Super Four round of the Asia Cup But India cannot afford to take Hong Kong lightly. Hong Kong has earned its chance to be amongst the big boys of the Asia Cup after it topped the Asia Cup qualifiers winnings all its three games against the UAE, Singapore and Kuwait.
India will be looking to build on its winning start in Asia Cup 2022 when the team takes on Hong Kong in a Group A game at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma's men launched their bid to retain the Asia Cup trophy in style when they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets in their opening fixture on Sunday.
