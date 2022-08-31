Asia Cup 2022 IND vs HK LIVE: India aim to secure Super Four spot against Hong Kong

Even Rohit, after a subdued game against Pakistan, would like to deposit a few into the stands. It would be interesting to see if Ravindra Jadeja is sent at No. 4 position against Hong Kong or whether Rishabh Pant is tried in place of Dinesh Karthik, just to give him some game time.While India's top-order went back to its old safety first approach against Pakistan, it had a lot to do with the quality of attack on display even without Shaheen Shah Afridi. Perhaps, one could safely judge whether India's all-out attacking display in powerplay can work or not, only when they play against attacks that have more depth than England, West Indies or Sri Lanka.So, the real judge of the batting order's attacking mindset will only be proved against sides like Australia, Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand. Games like Hong Kong do help in beefing up stats and no player would like to sit out.Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravi Bishnoi could also get a look in, letting Yuzvendra Chahal and Jadeja cool their heels a bit.