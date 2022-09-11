Asia Cup 2022 Final, SL vs PAK LIVE: Babar Azam and Dasun Sahanka chase Asia Cup glory before the T20 World Cup

Summary
Catch the live scores and updates from Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 FINAL being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Tonight we have a repeat of the 2014 Asia Cup final when the same two teams locked horns to lift the Asia Cup. But it was a 50 over contest.
In 2014 final played in Mirpur, Pakistan batted first and scored 260/5 thanks a brilliant hundred by Fawad Alam. Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga had picked all the five Pakistan wickets in that match. In the chase Sri Lankan opener Lahiru Thiriamane hit 101 and he was well supported by Mahela Jayawardena's 75 as the Lankans reached the target of 261 in 46.2 overs with 5 wickets to spare.
Sri Lanka's road to the final of Asia Cup 2022
Group stage
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets
Super Four stage
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets
India vs Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka beat India by 5 wicket
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
Pakistan's road to the final of Asia Cup 2022
Group stage
India vs Pakistan - India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
Pakistan vs Hong Kong - Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 155 runs
Super Four stage
India vs Pakistan - Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets
Afghanistan vs Pakistan - Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 1 wicket
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 5 wickets
