Asia Cup 2022 Final, SL vs PAK LIVE: Babar Azam and Dasun Sahanka chase Asia Cup glory before the T20 World Cup

1 Min(s) Read
By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  IST (Updated)

Summary

Catch the live scores and updates from Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 FINAL being played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 

Live Updates

Will Pakistan manage to exact revenge of that loss tonight?

Tonight we have a repeat of the 2014 Asia Cup final when the same two teams locked horns to lift the Asia Cup. But it was a 50 over contest. 

In 2014 final played in Mirpur, Pakistan batted first and scored 260/5 thanks a brilliant hundred by Fawad Alam. Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga had picked all the five Pakistan wickets in that match. In the chase Sri Lankan opener Lahiru Thiriamane hit 101 and he was well supported by Mahela Jayawardena's 75 as the Lankans reached the target of 261 in 46.2 overs with 5 wickets to spare.  

Sri Lanka's Top performers 

Sri Lanka's leading wicket-taker in Asia Cup 2022 

Dilshan Madhushanaka

Wickets:6 Best bowling:3/24 Average: 21.83 Economy:7.70 Strike Rate:17.00

Sri Lanka's Top performers 

Sri Lanka's leading run-scorer in Asia Cup 2022 

Pathum Nissanka

Runs scored: 165 Highest:55* Average:41.25 Strike Rate:118.70 50s:2 4s/6s:14/5


Pakistan's Top performers 

Pakistan's leading wicket-taker in Asia Cup 2022 

Mohammad Nawaz 

Wickets:8 Best bowling:3/5 Average: 13.37 Economy:6.05 Strike Rate:13.20

Pakistan's Top performers 

Pakistan's leading run-scorer in Asia Cup 2022 

Mohammad Rizwan 

Runs scored: 276 Highest:78* Average:56.50 Strike Rate:118.94 50s:2 4s/6s:17/5 

Sri Lanka's road to the final of Asia Cup 2022 

Group stage 

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan - Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 8 wickets 

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 2 wickets

Super Four stage 

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by 4 wickets 

India vs Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka beat India by 5 wicket 

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 5 wickets 

Pakistan's road to the final of Asia Cup 2022 

Group stage 

India vs Pakistan - India beat Pakistan by 5 wickets 

Pakistan vs Hong Kong - Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 155 runs 

Super Four stage 

India vs Pakistan - Pakistan beat India by 5 wickets 

Afghanistan vs Pakistan - Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 1 wicket 

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka - Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by 5 wickets 

Today is the final of the Asia Cup 2022 and it will be played between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Hello and welcome to the CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the Asia Cup 2022. 

Stock Market LIVE Updates

