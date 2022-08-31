    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    Asia Cup 2022: FairPlay News Roped in as the Official National Team Sponsor of Sri Lanka Cricket Team

    Asia Cup 2022: FairPlay News Roped in as the Official National Team Sponsor of Sri Lanka Cricket Team

    Asia Cup 2022: FairPlay News Roped in as the Official National Team Sponsor of Sri Lanka Cricket Team
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Dasun Shanaka and his 20-member squad will wear the jerseys with the name FairPlay News, a part of FairPlay Sports, a fast-growing multi-vertical group with its presence in Sports News for the Asia Cup

    The Sri Lankan cricketers will be donning a new name on their jerseys for the Asia Cup as FairPlay News becomes the official national sponsor for the team. We are extremely happy to welcome Fairplay News as the official sponsors of the national team during the upcoming Asia Cup and hope that this partnership will augur well for the sports site, said Mr. Ashley de Silva, CEO, Sri Lanka Cricket.
    The Director of FairPlay News stated, We are proud to be the Sri Lankan Cricket Team Sponsors. This association has given Fairplay News the right opportunity to be able to stand true to our name and work which imbibes the virtues of sport. Dasun Shanaka and his 20-member squad will wear the jerseys with the name FairPlay News, a part of FairPlay Sports, a fast-growing multi-vertical group with its presence in Sports News for the Asia Cup that will be held from the 27th of August in the UAE.
    FairPlay News is the country's leading sports news and updates platform and a fairly new entrant in the Fantasy Sports Category. The Asia Cup was originally scheduled to be held in Sri Lanka but shifted to the UAE due to political turmoil and the economic crisis in the nation. Sri Lanka has witnessed months of food and fuel shortages, blackouts and runaway inflation in the wake of its worst financial crisis on record. This association is extremely welcome for the cricketing body amidst this turmoil.
    Also Read: Netizens celebrate India’s thrilling victory with hilarious memes

    Tags

    Asia CupAsia Cup 2022Cricket

    Previous Article

    Hardik Pandya breaks into top five in the latest ICC T20I rankings for all-rounder

    Next Article

    KP Energy to develop wind energy projects worth Rs 222 crore for Aditya Birla Group

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng