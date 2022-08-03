Asia Cup 2022: Check teams, schedule, and where to watch

The Asia Cup 2022 schedule has been officially released and the venue of the tournament has been shifted from Sri Lanka to the UAE. The Asia Cup 2022 cricket tournament will begin on August 27 and the final will be played on September 11, 2022.

The matches in the tournament will be played in T20 format and it will serve as a massive warm-up opportunity for the 6 participating Asian teams for the ICC T20 World Cup which will take place later this year in Australia. Here are the complete details of the Asia Cup 2022.

Asia Cup 2022 teams

Teams of UAE, Kuwait, Singapore, and Hong Kong will play a qualifying round before the start of the tournament. The winner of the qualifiers will be joining India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh in the main tournament.

Tournament progression

The Asia Cup 2022 will feature six teams divided into two groups, Group A and Group B. India, Pakistan and the qualifier are placed in the Group A, while Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan are in the Group B. Each team will play against another within the group once in the league stage of the tournament.

The top two teams of the respective groups will qualify for the Super 4 round. In the Super 4 round the teams will play against each other in league format again and the finals would feature the top two teams.

Here is the complete schedule for the ICC Asia Cup 2022

All matches will start at 6 PM (GST) and 7:30 PM (IST)

Group A:

August 28: India v Pakistan (Dubai)

August 31: India v Qualifier (Dubai)

September2: Pakistan v Qualifier (Sharjah)

Group B:

August 27: Sri Lanka v Afghanistan (Dubai)

30 August: Bangladesh v Afghanistan (Sharjah)

September 1: Sri Lanka v Bangladesh (Dubai)

Super 4:

September 3: B1 v B2 (Sharjah)

September 4: A1 v A2 (Dubai)

September 6: A1 v B1(Dubai)

September 7: A2 v B2 (Dubai)

September 8: A1 v B2 (Dubai)

September 9: B1 v A2 (Dubai)

September 11: Final (Dubai)

Where to watch ICC Asia Cup 2022

The Asia Cup 2022 will telecast live on the Star Sports network in India. The online coverage of the event will be done by Disney+ Hotstar. The Star Sports network will also provide live coverage of the event in other subcontinent regions like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka.