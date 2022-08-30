Homesports news

Asia Cup 2022 BAN vs AFG LIVE: Bangladesh win toss and opt to bat first

Asia Cup 2022 BAN vs AFG LIVE: Bangladesh win toss and opt to bat first

1 Min(s) Read
By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  IST (Updated)

Summary

Catch all the live scores and updates from match 3 of the Asia Cup 2022 between Afghanistan and Bangladesh being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here. 

Live Updates

Right then, the players of the two teams have walked out to the field along with the match officials for the national anthems. 

Teams:


Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Toss

Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan wins the toss and opts to bat first. 

If Afghanistan win tonight's match against Bangladesh then they will become the first team to seal their spot in the Super Four. 

Bangladesh Possible XI: Mohammad Naim, Anamul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan Possible XI:Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (C), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Afghanistan players to watch out for 

Hazratullah Zazai, Najibullah Zadran, Fazalhaq Faroqi, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan

Bangladesh players to watch out for 

Afif Hosain, Mahmudullah, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed

Form Guide

Bangladesh: L-W-L-L-L

Afghanistan: W-L-W-W-L

It is Bangladesh's first match of Asia Cup 2022. It will be a tough fixture for them as they will be facing Afghanistan who come into this match on the back of a comprehensive 8-wicket win over Sri Lanka. 

Tonight's game is between Afghanistan and Bangladesh and we are at a new venue. After the first two matches of the Asia Cup being hosted in Dubai, the scene has shifted to Sharjah for tonight's encounter. 

Hello and welcome to CNBCTV18.com's coverage of the Asia Cup 2022. 

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Catch all the live scores and updates from match 3 of the Asia Cup 2022 between Afghanistan and Bangladesh being played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium here. 

First Published:  IST