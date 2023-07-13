Ashwin touches a milestone of 700 International wickets; India dominates Windies on opening day

How does one overcome jet lag, adapts to the bowling conditions and executes it to perfection?

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Alzarri Joseph to reach the 700 International wickets on the opening day of the first test at Windsor Park in Roseau on Wednesday. Ashwin became the third Indian to claim this milestone after Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble.

It also made Ashwin, who has claimed the wicket of Shivnarine Chanderpaul four times, the fifth bowler to dismiss a father-son pair in test cricket. Brathwaite made 20 before falling to Ashwin and West Indies lost the top half of their batting order to reach 76.