CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsAshwin touches a milestone of 700 International wickets; India dominates Windies on opening day

Ashwin touches a milestone of 700 International wickets; India dominates Windies on opening day

Ashwin touches a milestone of 700 International wickets; India dominates Windies on opening day
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 13, 2023 12:27:00 PM IST (Updated)

How does one overcome jet lag, adapts to the bowling conditions and executes it to perfection?

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin dismissed Alzarri Joseph to reach the 700 International wickets on the opening day of the first test at Windsor Park in Roseau on Wednesday. Ashwin became the third Indian to claim this milestone after Harbhajan Singh and Anil Kumble.

It also made Ashwin, who has claimed the wicket of Shivnarine Chanderpaul four times, the fifth bowler to dismiss a father-son pair in test cricket. Brathwaite made 20 before falling to Ashwin and West Indies lost the top half of their batting order to reach 76.
"There was moisture in the pitch in the first session. It got slow and started to spin a bit more," he added. West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite was left to rue his decision to bat first after winning the toss in the opener of the two-match series.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X