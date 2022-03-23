World number one Ashleigh Barty retires from tennis at age of 25

Australia’s world number one Ashleigh Barty announced her retirement from professional tennis on Wednesday.

“Today is difficult and filled with emotion for me as I announce my retirement from tennis. I wasn’t sure how to share this news with you so I asked my good friend @caseydellacqua to help me. I am so thankful for everything this sport has given me and leave feeling proud and fulfilled. Thank you to everyone who has supported me along the way, I’ll always be grateful for the lifelong memories that we created together,” she said in an Instagram post.

The 25-year-old, who shared an emotional video alongside the post, will host a press conference on Thursday.

Barty, who has three grand slam titles - French Open 2019; Wimbledon 2021; Australian Open 2022- to her credit, began playing tennis aged five when parents Robert and Josie introduced her to the sport.

After starting on the professional entry-level ITF circuit in Australia in 2010, she played her first WTA qualifying event at the US Open the following year.

After winning another WTA doubles title in 2014, she took a break from tennis following the US Open and had a successful stint with the Brisbane Heat cricket team in the Women's Big Bash League, before returning to tennis in 2016.

She broke into the top 20 in 2017, clinching her first WTA singles title at Kuala Lumpur as a qualifier. She reached two more singles finals before becoming Australia's number one.

She won her second and third WTA singles titles to finish 2018 ranked 15th in the world and in 2019 and won her first title of 2019 at Miami in March before clinching her maiden Grand Slam at the French Open, beating Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the final to become the first Australian woman player in 46 years to triumph at Roland Garros.

* The same year, she rose to world number one in June and led Australia to their first Fed Cup final since 1993, where they lost to France.

Barty started her second season as the top-ranked player in 2020 and won her eighth WTA singles title at Adelaide and reached the semi-finals of the Australian Open.

She did not participate in any other Grand Slams in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, before returning at the Australian Open in 2021 where she lost in the quarter-finals. Retired from her second-round match at French Open due to a hip injury.

Post that, she defeated Karolina Pliskova in her first Wimbledon final in 2021 to win her second Grand Slam title.

Barty finished 2021 as the world number one for a third consecutive year, winning a Tour-leading five titles. She beat Danielle Collins in the 2022 Australian Open final to win her third Grand Slam title.

(With text inputs from Reuters)