Ashes series 2023: Full schedule, Squads, Match timings, where to watch and more

England will be up against Australia, the current World Test Championship (WTC) winners, in the Ashes 2023. While the Aussies are the new favorites in red-ball cricket, England has also rediscovered their form since star all-rounder Ben Stokes took over the captaincy in the format last year. England have won 11 out of 13 Tests since then and are truly capable of taking the WTC champions for a ride.

Both the teams are known for their fierce rivalry, which makes the five-match Test series a highly-anticipated series given their current form. England last won the Ashes in 2015 under Alastair Cook's captaincy. However, it would be interesting to how much of a difference does coach Brendon McCullum's newly launched 'Bazball' revolution make in the upcoming series.

Here's everything you need to know about the Ashes 2023:

Full schedule and timings

1st Test - June 16 - June 20 (3:30 PM IST)

2nd Test - June 28 - July 2 (3:30 PM IST)

3rd Test - July 6 - July 10 (3:30 PM IST)

4th Test - July 19 - July 23 (3:30 PM IST)

5th Test - July 27 - July 31 (3:30 PM IST)

The Ashes 2023 Venues

1st Test – Edgbaston, Birmingham

2nd Test - Lord's, London

3rd Test - Clean Slate Headingley, Leeds

4th Test - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5th Test - The Oval, London

England Squad

Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Moeen Ali, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Australia Squad

Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, David Warner

Where to watch

The test matches will kickstart at 3.30 IST and will be live broadcasted on TV through Sony Sports Network and the live streaming of all five matches will be available on the SonyLiv app and website in India.