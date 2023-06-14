Ashes series 2023: Full schedule, Squads, Match timings, where to watch and more

England last won the Ashes in 2015 under Alastair Cook's captaincy. However, it would be interesting to how much of a difference does coach Brendon McCullum's newly launched 'Bazball' revolution make in the upcoming series.

England will be up against Australia, the current World Test Championship (WTC) winners, in the Ashes 2023. While the Aussies are the new favorites in red-ball cricket, England has also rediscovered their form since star all-rounder Ben Stokes took over the captaincy in the format last year. England have won 11 out of 13 Tests since then and are truly capable of taking the WTC champions for a ride.

Here's everything you need to know about the Ashes 2023:

Full schedule and timings

1st Test - June 16 - June 20 (3:30 PM IST)