Ashes 5th Test Preview: England look to level series after Australia retain the urn

Australia has retained the urn but the Ashes 2023 has gone down the wire with the series standing at 2-1 on the eve of the fifth and the final game that will kick off at The Oval on Friday. England was within touching distance of levelling the series 2-2 in the previous game but rain played spoilsport resulting in Baggy Greens bagging the bragging rights of this iconic series.

However, all is not lost for the home side as they have sparked a remarkable comeback after going 0-2 down in the series. They will be edging to close out the five games on equal terms and hence expect a fierce contest to unfold over the coming five days. Australia can bring back off-spinner Todd Murphy in the playing XI by replacing all-rounder Cameron Green. On the other hand, James Anderson has not had much of an impact so far in this Ashes and England can hence rope in either Josh Tongue or Ollie Robinson in his place.

Predicted Playing XI

England: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes (c), Moeen Ali, Mark Wood, Josh Tongue, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson.

Australia David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Alex Carey (wk), Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood.

Key Player to Watch Out

Ben Stokes (England)

Ben Stokes hold the key with both the bat and the ball for England

Ben Stokes was naturally disgruntled in the way that Australia won the second Test at Lord’s and then held to the urn due to the rains in Manchester on the final day of the fourth game. This series was his opportunity to present to the world that Bazball can stand the test of time against arguably the best Test team in the world. That chance has not slipped away totally yet as critics have applauded the way England has bounced back in the last two games and Stokes can further assert the home side’s dominance in this series with a victorious outing in the coming game.

Todd Murphy (Australia)

The off-spinner has an opportunity to become a viable alternative to Nathan Lyon in the Australian Test setup

Todd Murphy was left out of the playing XI of the previous match as Australia went into a match without specialist spinner for the first time in over 10 years. However, skipper Pat Cummins was left searching for options as England pounded up the pressure on the Australian bowling unit as the game progressed. Murphy will add variety to the away side’s attack and also prevent England from going berserk straightaway, instead compelling them to apply some technique or else lose their wickets in bundles.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score on this ground is 344, which suggests that a balanced contest between the bat and the ball is on the cards for the fifth game.

Predicted Winning Team

As of now, England seem to have an edge considering their impressive performances in the last couple of games. However, Australia can turn a lead by adding a new dimension in its bowling attack through Murphy’s possible introduction. Spectators are perhaps looking forward to another cliff-hanger to round off this series.

Where to Watch

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network from 3:30pm onwards on Thursday in India. It can be streamed digitally on the Sony Liv application.