Ashes 2023: UK PM Rishi Sunak sledges Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese on sidelines of NATO meet

The two PMs have been actively involved in the performance of their respective sides in this year’s Ashes. They had come out publicly with statements concerning the controversial dismissal of Jonny Bairstow at Lord’s in the final day of the second Test. Australian wicket-keeper Alex Carey had swiftly run Bairstow out as the batsman strolled outside the crease presuming that the over had rounded off. English skipper Ben Stokes had claimed after the game that he wouldn’t want to win a game that way.

United Kingdom (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Rishi Sunak and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese engaged in a light-hearted banter regarding Ashes 2023 on the sidelines of a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) summit in Lithuania on Tuesday.

As the two PMs posed for a photo, Albanese brought out a paper saying 2-1, which is the scoreline of the ongoing Ashes as of now. Sunak countered that with a picture of English players Mark Wood and Chris Woakes celebrating the Three Lions’ win at Leeds in the third game.

Watch:

🚨 | NEW: Rishi Sunak has a giggle with Australian PM Anthony Albanese over the Ashes“I’m sorry, I didn’t bring my sandpaper with me” pic.twitter.com/pzaNxj8EUB — Politics UK (@PolitlcsUK) July 11, 2023

“I was going to be really provocative,” Albanese said as Sunak quipped, “I am sorry I didn’t bring my sandpaper with me,” as he referred to the ball-tampering scandal involving Australian players Steven Smith and David Warner against South Africa in 2018.