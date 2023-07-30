Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad receives guard of honour as he walks out to bat one last time

2 Min Read
England bowler Stuart Broad will retire from cricket following the Ashes. The 37-year-old Broad made the shock announcement Saturday at stumps on the third day of the fifth and final test against Australia at the Oval.
England pacer Stuart Broad received a guard of honour from the Australian team as he stepped out to bat one last time in Test cricket. The 37-year-old Broad made the shock announcement Saturday at stumps on the third day of the fifth and final test against Australia at the Oval.
“Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket. It's been a wonderful ride and a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have. It's been a wonderful series to be part of and I've always wanted to finish at the top. This series just feels like it's been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining that I've been part of.” Broad told Sky Sports.
Broad has taken 602 wickets in 167 tests — including 8-15 against Australia in 2015 — making him the second most successful paceman in test history behind teammate James Anderson, and fifth overall. Fittingly, Broad and Anderson were at the crease together as England took a huge lead over Australia.
Stuart Broad makes his way to the pitch with Jimmy Anderson 🥺💫 pic.twitter.com/dpDJ5eoSt5— Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 30, 2023
Broad, son of ex-England opening batter Chris Broad, made a test ton against Pakistan in 2010 but a badly broken nose four years later after being clattered by Varun Aaron's bumper curtailed any all-rounder ambitions. Before that incident, he averaged 23.95 with the bat, which dropped to 18.00 after it.
His interventions with the ball in hand arguably swung three home Ashes series England’s way. He had his breakout moment with five for 37 in the 2009 Oval decider, including four wickets in 21 balls, while career-best match figures of 11-121 at Chester-le-Street sealed England’s 3-0 success in 2013.
