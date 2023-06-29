Ashes 2023: 'Stop being so nice,' Kevin Pietersen tells English players as Australia put up 416 on board in 1st innings

The 43-year-old, who rang the bell marking the commencement of proceedings of the Test match on Wednesday, was unhappy with the English players hobnobbing with their Australian counterparts on the sidelines, saying that it would have never happened back in the iconic Ashes of 2005. “I hope they’re in that dressing room now and the England coaches are giving them the biggest hammering in saying it’s not good enough. It’s absolutely not good enough,” Pietersen said.

Former English skipper Kevin Pietersen has lashed out at the home side’s performance on the opening day of the second Test of Ashes 2023 at Lord’s.

Australia were bowled out for 416 in the first innings courtesy of an inspired bowling performance by England in the first session of Day Two. However, the Baggy Greens were 339/5 at stumps on Wednesday and Pietersen alleged that the Three Lions lacked intensity and energy on the field, thus making the game easy for Pat Cummins’ men.

“Not a lot has caught my eye from an English perspective. It’s been shambolic. Absolutely Shambolic. I’ve played Ashes cricket, I’ve played nearly 30 Test matches against Australia. The Australians were outside to bat before the English bowlers,” Pietersen blasted at Ben Stokes’ men.

Pietersen pointed at the attitude of the English players right after a rain break on Day One. He criticised the home team for sitting in the dressing room whilst the Australian batsmen were already on the field to get going with the play.

The 43-year-old, who rang the bell marking the commencement of proceedings of the Test match on Wednesday, was unhappy with the English players hobnobbing with their Australian counterparts on the sidelines, saying that it would have never happened back in the iconic Ashes of 2005. “I hope they’re in that dressing room now and the England coaches are giving them the biggest hammering in saying it’s not good enough. It’s absolutely not good enough,” Pietersen said.

Ollie Robinson and Josh Tongue scalped three wickets each to bring the Australian innings to a halt on Thursday. England have a formidable total to get close to, whilst staying true to their Bazball approach, to level the series 1-1 by Sunday.