Ashes 2023: Steve Smith plays his 100th Test match

Australian icon Steve Smith will play his 100th Test match in the third test match of the ongoing Ashes 2023 series at Headingley. Smith will don a special Australian jersey to mark this milestone. He shared the jersey on his social media handle saying, "Special shirts for my 100th Test match tomorrow."

While talking to the media before his big game, Smith said that he would like to see Australia win the Ashes by securing the third win of the ongoing series. In an interaction with The Sydney Morning Herald, he said that winning the Ashes in England has been on his bucket list. "It is something that has been on my bucket list, to win an Ashes series in England. What a way to top it off, if I could do it in my 100th game, it would be special for sure."

Talking about Smith's 100 test former Australian captain Ricky Ponting said that Smith's excellence in red ball cricket has always shown dominance. “If it all ends tomorrow, he would be the second-greatest batsman Australia has produced after Don Bradman. And statistically, you cannot argue with that.”

The 34-year-old cricketer started his Test career in 2010 against Pakistan in England when he played for club cricket. Born to an English mother, Smith still feels his roots are in England. In an interview with BBC, he said, "Mum has still got an English accent. The roots are there, but my allegiance is to Australia".

The 34-year-old has reached this mark in 174 innings, only two behind former Sri Lankan skipper Kumar Sangakkara who notched the same number of runs in 172 innings. Smith brought up his 32nd Test ton, bringing him on par with Steve Waugh, as he bagged 110 runs off 184 deliveries courtesy of 15 boundaries to help Australia get to 416 in the first innings.

The 34-year-old thus scored his eighth century in Tests in England, having averaged 60.27 in 19 games so far. He has been in a consistent run of good form lately, having helped the Baggy Greens win the World Test Championship (WTC) final at The Oval against India back in June.