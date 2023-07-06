CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsAshes 2023: Steve Smith plays his 100th Test match

Ashes 2023: Steve Smith plays his 100th Test match

Ashes 2023: Steve Smith plays his 100th Test match
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 4:06:21 PM IST (Published)

Steve Smith will don a special Australian jersey to mark this milestone. He shared the jersey on his social media platform saying, "Special shirts for my 100th Test match tomorrow."

Australian icon Steve Smith will play his 100th Test match in the third test match of the ongoing Ashes 2023 series at Headingley. Smith will don a special Australian jersey to mark this milestone. He shared the jersey on his social media handle saying, "Special shirts for my 100th Test match tomorrow."

While talking to the media before his big game, Smith said that he would like to see Australia win the Ashes by securing the third win of the ongoing series. In an interaction with The Sydney Morning Herald, he said that winning the Ashes in England has been on his bucket list. "It is something that has been on my bucket list, to win an Ashes series in England. What a way to top it off, if I could do it in my 100th game, it would be special for sure."
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X