Ashes 2023: Steve Smith plays his 100th Test match

By CNBCTV18.com

Steve Smith will don a special Australian jersey to mark this milestone. He shared the jersey on his social media platform saying, "Special shirts for my 100th Test match tomorrow."

Australian icon Steve Smith will play his 100th Test match in the third test match of the ongoing Ashes 2023 series at Headingley. Smith will don a special Australian jersey to mark this milestone. He shared the jersey on his social media handle saying, "Special shirts for my 100th Test match tomorrow."

While talking to the media before his big game, Smith said that he would like to see Australia win the Ashes by securing the third win of the ongoing series. In an interaction with The Sydney Morning Herald, he said that winning the Ashes in England has been on his bucket list. "It is something that has been on my bucket list, to win an Ashes series in England. What a way to top it off, if I could do it in my 100th game, it would be special for sure." A special edit for the GOAT. Steve Smith will be playing his 100th Test match today. pic.twitter.com/jZk5zSxJHs— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 6, 2023 Steve Smith leads the chart for the most runs scored after 99 Tests. One of the greatest batters to have ever played in Test cricket.#SteveSmith #Tests pic.twitter.com/A2GkTOnHm8— CricTracker (@Cricketracker) July 5, 2023