Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins leads Australia to a thrilling win against Ben Stokes-led England at Edgbaston

England seemed to have tilted the scales in their favour with the duo of Ben Stokes and Joe Root securing the key dismissals of Usman Khawaja (65) and Alex Carey (20) respectively. However, Australia counter-attacked brilliantly, spearheaded by Cummins taking on Root and scoring 14 in an over against him to turn the momentum of the game upside down.

Australia defeated England in dramatic fashion by two wickets to clinch the first Test of Ashes 2023 in their favour at Edgbaston on Tuesday. Chasing 281, skipper Pat Cummins (44*) and Nathan Lyon put up a formidable partnership of 55 runs for the ninth wicket to go 1-0 up in the five-match series.

Cummins scored 44 off 73 deliveries, bringing up four boundaries and two sixes, as he hit the winning runs and sealed an emphatic victory for the World Test Championship (WTC) winners. Lyon, too, battled along for 28 deliveries and notched two boundaries to get to his 16 runs. England threw the kitchen sink on Australia eventually, trying out every possible bowling option at their disposal, but to no avail.

"Very proud to take it to the end of day five like that, to have all the emotions, it was so up and down. It's another game we'll never forget we've been a part of. That's what we want to do, be part of great moments, and get people on the edge of their seats. Hopefully, we've managed to attract the attention of some more people to watch the Ashes for the next four games," Stokes applauded the efforts put in by his players as critics continue to question the arguably hasty declaration that the Three Lions made on Day One.

On the other hand, Cummins reiterated that Australia will stay true to the way that they approach the game, in contrast to England's famed Bazball which might come under scanner after this game. "Both teams spoke about their styles and that's the beauty of the series. We'll both play to our strengths. Don't know which is better but makes for good entertainment," the Australian captain said in the post-match press conference.