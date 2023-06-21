CNBC TV18
Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins leads Australia to a thrilling win against Ben Stokes led England at Edgbaston

Ashes 2023: Pat Cummins leads Australia to a thrilling win against Ben Stokes-led England at Edgbaston

By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 21, 2023

England seemed to have tilted the scales in their favour with the duo of Ben Stokes and Joe Root securing the key dismissals of Usman Khawaja (65) and Alex Carey (20) respectively. However, Australia counter-attacked brilliantly, spearheaded by Cummins taking on Root and scoring 14 in an over against him to turn the momentum of the game upside down. 

Australia defeated England in dramatic fashion by two wickets to clinch the first Test of Ashes 2023 in their favour at Edgbaston on Tuesday. Chasing 281, skipper Pat Cummins (44*) and Nathan Lyon put up a formidable partnership of 55 runs for the ninth wicket to go 1-0 up in the five-match series. 

