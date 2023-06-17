Ashes 2023: 'Not surprised by the declaration,' comeback star Jonny Bairstow heaps praise on captain Ben Stokes

Ever since head coach Brendon McCullum took over the reins of the Test side last year, England have embraced an ultra-aggressive outlook towards the longest format of the game. They have won 11 out of the 13 games in this period and have unabashedly chased down big totals even and gone for the win from the most precarious of situations.

English wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow has supported the decision of skipper Ben Stokes to declare their innings at 393/8 after 78 overs on the opening day of the first Test of Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston on Friday. Bairstow hit 78 runs off 78 deliveries courtesy of 12 boundaries before being stumped out as he stepped out to attempt a big shot against Nathan Lyon in the third session.

England put up 393 on the board thanks to Joe Root, who brought up his 30th Test ton with a 118-run knock off 152 deliveries. The ongoing Ashes is heralded to be a true test of England’s latest ‘Bazball’ approach of approaching red-ball cricket.

Bairstow has been one of the pillars of that success, having made that number seven spot his own with several match-winning centuries. Bairstow is making a comeback to the Test side now after three fractures on his left leg whilst playing golf in August last year pushed him to the sidelines.

“I'm sure there are many decisions Ben has made that have taken commentators and other people by surprise, but it was no surprise to us,” Bairstow said about England’s shock declaration. “It was brilliant. There are some special traits that he's got and he does special things. As someone who has known him for a really long time, been through thick and thin, ups and downs and lots of different things together, it was an absolute pleasure to be out there with him,” Bairstow further touched upon Root’s century.