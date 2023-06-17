Ashes 2023: 'Not surprised by the declaration,' comeback star Jonny Bairstow heaps praise on captain Ben Stokes

Ever since head coach Brendon McCullum took over the reins of the Test side last year, England have embraced an ultra-aggressive outlook towards the longest format of the game. They have won 11 out of the 13 games in this period and have unabashedly chased down big totals even and gone for the win from the most precarious of situations.

English wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow has supported the decision of skipper Ben Stokes to declare their innings at 393/8 after 78 overs on the opening day of the first Test of Ashes 2023 at Edgbaston on Friday. Bairstow hit 78 runs off 78 deliveries courtesy of 12 boundaries before being stumped out as he stepped out to attempt a big shot against Nathan Lyon in the third session.

England put up 393 on the board thanks to Joe Root, who brought up his 30th Test ton with a 118-run knock off 152 deliveries. The ongoing Ashes is heralded to be a true test of England’s latest ‘Bazball’ approach of approaching red-ball cricket.

