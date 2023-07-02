Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali racing against time to play in the 3rd Test at Headingly

Moeen, 36, emerged as the only other viable spinner in the English ranks after Jack Leach and he was straightaway drafted into the playing XI for the opening game. He scalped three dismissals across two innings but a finger injury again put him out of contention for the ongoing second Test at Lord’s.

English all-rounder Moeen Ali is racing against time to recover and feature in the third Test of Ashes 2023 at Headingly that starts from July 6 onward. The off-spinner was called back from his hiatus in the longest format of the game as England’s spin-bowling mainstay Jack Leach was ruled out of the series owing to a lower-back stress fracture.

Moeen, 36, emerged as the only other viable spinner in the English ranks and he was straightaway drafted into the playing XI for the opening game. He scalped three dismissals across two innings but a finger injury again put him out of contention for the ongoing second Test at Lord’s.

Also Read:

However, the team’s assistant coach Jeetan Patel sounded hopeful of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star returning to the playing XI for the following game as England will aim to claw their way back into the Ashes after being pushed into the backfoot in the first two games so far.

“Fingers crossed that in the next couple of days, he gets to rest it and he gets to Headingley and he’s ready to go. It was pretty disgusting at the end of the Edgbaston Test. We’ve tried to look after it as much as we can. It’s looking in really good shape, it’s healed really, really well,” Patel said on Saturday.

He added, “Mo hasn’t bowled 30 overs (in a day) in a while and that was always going to be part of the risk of bringing him in. But we knew that, and he knew that -- and he still said yes, and we still asked him. Is there a way to look after your fingers? Just bowl. It’s probably the only way to do it.”

England were reduced to 114/4 at stumps on the fourth day of the game on Saturday. They need another 257 runs to win on the last day of the game with opener Ben Duckett and skipper Ben Stokes set to resume proceedings with the bat on Sunday.