Ashes 2023: Moeen Ali racing against time to play in the 3rd Test at Headingly

English all-rounder Moeen Ali is racing against time to recover and feature in the third Test of Ashes 2023 at Headingly that starts from July 6 onward. The off-spinner was called back from his hiatus in the longest format of the game as England’s spin-bowling mainstay Jack Leach was ruled out of the series owing to a lower-back stress fracture.

Moeen, 36, emerged as the only other viable spinner in the English ranks and he was straightaway drafted into the playing XI for the opening game. He scalped three dismissals across two innings but a finger injury again put him out of contention for the ongoing second Test at Lord’s.

