Ashes 2023: Joe Root sparks spirit of cricket debate with controversial catch appeal off Steve Smith's batting

Ashes 2023: Third umpire Kumar Dharamsena declared that the catch was grounded and hence Smith stayed on the crease. Root’s reaction naturally sparked a debate on the spirit with which the English team is playing the series, especially after the furore they created in the aftermath of Jonny Bairstow’s run out by Alex Carey on the last day of the second Test at Lord’s.

England batsman Joe Root was at the centre of the spirit of cricket debate on the third day of the fourth Test of Ashes 2023 at Old Trafford on Friday. Root visibly grounded a catch off Chris Woakes' bowling to Australian batsman Steven Smith late in the third session. The former England skipper did not celebrate as he immediately looked at the ground after the attempt.

However, the home side broke into celebration suddenly and Root joined them as Ben Stokes’ men insisted the on-field umpires to go upstairs to get clarity regarding the dismissal.

How’s the spirit of cricket on show there from Joe Root, claiming the catch when it CLEARLY hit the ground. @piersmorgan and co must be completely outraged!!! #ENGvAUS #Ashes — Ronny Lerner (@RonnyLerner) July 21, 2023

“Steve Smith’s heart would have been in his mouth for a short while there. But in the end Kumar Dharmasena has given the only decision he could have given,” commentator and ex-South African head coach Mark Boucher said on air.

“I think a lot of the time you can go on the fielder’s reaction. There’s certain times when you’re 100 per cent positive you’ve caught it, I think if he was positive there, Joe, he would’ve thrown that straight up. The fact that he looked down at the ground as well, he actually kept his eyes down to see if he could find a spot where it might have touched the grass,” former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting argued during commentary.

Australia scored 113 runs at the loss of four wickets at stumps on the third day of the Test match. They trail the English team by 162 runs currently.