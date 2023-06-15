Ashes 2023: England v Australia 1st Test Preview: WTC winners Australia seek to halt England's Bazball approach at Edgbaston

England have been in some imperious form lately but they will find a fitting match in this in-form Australian team. However, it is likely that Bazball might come across as a test too difficult to overcome for the Cummins-led team in the very first game. England is well-placed to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The first Test of Ashes 2023 will commence between England and Australia at Edgbaston from June 16 onwards. A rejuvenated English side, under the tutelage of Brendon McCullum, will look to unleash their exciting power and potential on an Australian unit that secured the World Test Championship (WTC) crown on Sunday.

The Australian team is on the cusp of history, having secured impressive performances in the subcontinent lately courtesy a series win in Pakistan and a 1-1 draw against Sri Lanka.

An Ashes win following their WTC heroics will add another feather to the cap of captain Pat Cummins. On the other hand, England have won 11 out of the 13 Tests that have taken place since Ben Stokes and McCullum assumed charge of the team last summer. No target is too much to chase for them and the team will be edging to bring their ‘A’ game to the table in order to restore the historic urn after an eight-year-long wait.

England last won the Ashes under Alaistar Cook’s captaincy in 2015 and are now arguably the best-placed since then to emerge victorious in the series. They have called up Moeen Ali out from his Test retirement to fill up the spinner’s role after Jack Leach had to pull out of the Ashes due to a lower back stress fracture.

Predicted Playing XI

England: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

Australia: Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Crey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Scott Boland, Nathan Lyon

Key Player to Watch Out

Joe Root (England)

Joe Root has scored 17 Test centuries in England

With an average of 53.58 and 17 Test centuries in England, Joe Root will literally be at home in this series. He has been in a flawless run of form recently and has excelled across conditions against different kinds of bowling attacks.

His overall style of play has unfolded brilliantly in the last year or so as Root has played with greater freedom to express his wide range of strokes. The upcoming Ashes presents him an opportunity to further cement his legacy as arguably the greatest English batsman of all time and Root will be eager to grab this chance with both hands.

Travis Head (Australia)

Travis Head recorded a strike rate of 81.91 in the WTC 2021-23 cycle

Travis Head has often been overshadowed by his more illustrious teammates but the southpaw surely packed a punch in the WTC final. Head smashed 164 runs off 175 deliveries in the first innings to help Australia get a strong foothold over the proceedings.

The Baggy Greens will have to be equally proactive to counter England’s ultra-aggressive approach with the bat and Head will play a vital role in helping that adopt and execute that mentality with the bat in the coming month or so.

Pitch Report

The average first innings batting score in 56 Tests in Edgbaston is 306, which suggests that a fairly balanced encounter between the bat and the ball is on the cards for the first Test of the Ashes 2023.

Predicted Winning Team

England have been in some imperious form lately but they will find a fitting match in this in-form Australian team. However, it is likely that Bazball might come across as a test too difficult to overcome for the Cummins-led team in the very first game. England is well-placed to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Where to Watch

The Test matches will start off at 3.30 IST and will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of all five matches will be available on the SonyLiv app and website in India.