Ashes 2023: England v Australia 1st Test Preview: WTC winners Australia seek to halt England's Bazball approach at Edgbaston
By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 15, 2023 4:31:42 PM IST (Published)

England have been in some imperious form lately but they will find a fitting match in this in-form Australian team. However, it is likely that Bazball might come across as a test too difficult to overcome for the Cummins-led team in the very first game. England is well-placed to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

The first Test of Ashes 2023 will commence between England and Australia at Edgbaston from June 16 onwards. A rejuvenated English side, under the tutelage of Brendon McCullum, will look to unleash their exciting power and potential on an Australian unit that secured the World Test Championship (WTC) crown on Sunday.

The Australian team is on the cusp of history, having secured impressive performances in the subcontinent lately courtesy a series win in Pakistan and a 1-1 draw against Sri Lanka.
An Ashes win following their WTC heroics will add another feather to the cap of captain Pat Cummins. On the other hand, England have won 11 out of the 13 Tests that have taken place since Ben Stokes and McCullum assumed charge of the team last summer. No target is too much to chase for them and the team will be edging to bring their ‘A’ game to the table in order to restore the historic urn after an eight-year-long wait.
