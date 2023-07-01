Ashes 2023: England livid at match officials for forcing Ollie Pope to field despite injury

Ashes 2023: “We’re a bit bewildered by it all, I suppose. We haven’t clarified with the officials yet why he was told he had to get back out there and field. It’s a pretty tough situation when you nearly bust your shoulder. It’s a bit messy if I’m being honest with you,” England assistant coach Jeetan Patel mentioned to the media.

England assistant coach Jeetan Patel was shocked at the treatment dished out to Ollie Pope on Day Two of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord’s on Friday. Patel argued that the Three Lions should have been allowed to use a substitute in Australia’s second innings as Pope had injured his shoulder on the opening day of the game.

However, the officials reportedly told the English team management that they would have to take on the field with only 10 players if Pope did not come out to the field. They were denied the opportunity to bring in a substitute fielder and pointed out that the batsman would have to field if they wished to bat him at No. 3 instead of lower down the order.

He added, “We’re probably as frustrated as everyone else that was out there, and (Pope) is probably more angry at the situation than anything else. He’s pretty sore. It’s a bit confusing. We think, or we assumed, he had to be back out on the field otherwise we’d have to field with 10 men. That made no sense to me, or us.”

Patel hailed Pope’s commitment on the field. He revealed that the player was sent back to the ground in the hope that he wouldn’t have to touch the ball again. However, he ended up re-injuring his shoulder on one of the instances and had to apply ice on that area of the body again after the end of the day’s play on Friday.