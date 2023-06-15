Ashes 2023: David Warner vs Stuart Broad & other key battles to watch out for

A rejuvenated English unit, under the tutelage of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, will be eager to reclaim the urn for the first time since 2015. On the other hand, the Australian team will look to cement their legacy as one of the most successful Baggy Greens side of all time after impressive showings in the subcontinent prior to the WTC final win.

Ashes 2023 is set to commence with England taking on the newly-crowned World Test Championship (WTC) winners Australia at Edgbaston from June 16 onwards in the first Test of the five-match series. A rejuvenated English unit, under the tutelage of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, will be eager to reclaim the urn for the first time since 2015.

On the other hand, the Australian team will look to cement their legacy as one of the most successful Baggy Greens side of all time after impressive showings in the subcontinent prior to the WTC final win. Here are the three key player battles that could play a big role in determining the eventual outcome of this highly-anticipated series.

David Warner vs Stuart Broad

The most awaited player matchup will be the one between David Warner and English speedster Stuart Broad. The pacer has dismissed the southpaw 14 times in 45 Test innings so far. He had the opener’s number seven times in the Ashes 2019 and will be looking to exploit Warner’s weaknesses in similar conditions this time around as well.

Stokes will be eyeing Broad to deliver him early breakthroughs and Warner’s disappointing record against him surely gives the bowler a bit of headway in this battle. Whether or not Warner manages to overcome his demons from the 2019 series will determine his fate in this series.

Joe Root vs Pat Cummins

Joe Root will be the pillar of the English batting unit and also the key dismissal that Australia will target right from the offset. Pat Cummins has taken Root’s wicket eight times in Test cricket so far.

Root scores at a rate of 46.81 against the Australian skipper and has a solid defence that can only be breached by the sharp line, length, and bounce that Cummins extracts. Root has had to buy into the ultra-aggressive batting approach propagated by McCullum & Co. lately but his execution of the same against a lethal Australian attack led by an ever-so-sharp and accurate Cummins will be up for debate throughout the series.

Ben Stokes vs Nathan Lyon

Ben Stokes often uplifts his performances during big-ticket tournaments and he will be edging to step up with the bat as well as in the leadership role during the Ashes. Nathan Lyon is wily with his line and length and will hardly give anything away with the old ball, which is when Stokes will come in to bat most certainly.