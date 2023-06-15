Ashes 2023: David Warner vs Stuart Broad & other key battles to watch out for

A rejuvenated English unit, under the tutelage of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, will be eager to reclaim the urn for the first time since 2015. On the other hand, the Australian team will look to cement their legacy as one of the most successful Baggy Greens side of all time after impressive showings in the subcontinent prior to the WTC final win.

On the other hand, the Australian team will look to cement their legacy as one of the most successful Baggy Greens side of all time after impressive showings in the subcontinent prior to the WTC final win. Here are the three key player battles that could play a big role in determining the eventual outcome of this highly-anticipated series.

David Warner vs Stuart Broad