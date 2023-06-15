Ashes 2023: David Warner vs Stuart Broad & other key battles to watch out for

3 Min(s) Read
A rejuvenated English unit, under the tutelage of Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes, will be eager to reclaim the urn for the first time since 2015. On the other hand, the Australian team will look to cement their legacy as one of the most successful Baggy Greens side of all time after impressive showings in the subcontinent prior to the WTC final win.
Ashes 2023 is set to commence with England taking on the newly-crowned World Test Championship (WTC) winners Australia at Edgbaston from June 16 onwards in the first Test of the five-match series.
On the other hand, the Australian team will look to cement their legacy as one of the most successful Baggy Greens side of all time after impressive showings in the subcontinent prior to the WTC final win. Here are the three key player battles that could play a big role in determining the eventual outcome of this highly-anticipated series.
David Warner vs Stuart Broad
The most awaited player matchup will be the one between David Warner and English speedster Stuart Broad. The pacer has dismissed the southpaw 14 times in 45 Test innings so far. He had the opener’s number seven times in the Ashes 2019 and will be looking to exploit Warner’s weaknesses in similar conditions this time around as well.