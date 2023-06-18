Ashes 2023: Centurian Usman Khawaja impressed but unfazed by Bazball

On the other hand, England assistant coach Paul Collingwood reiterated that their vision is to make Test cricket a lot more entertaining. “If we don't do that, then Test cricket might not survive,” the former all-rounder quipped. He asserted that the Three Lions are behind something greater than the results and assured that England are happy with the position that they are in after the first two days of the Test match.

Usman Khawaja is admittedly impressed with Bazball but insists that Australia will go about doing things their way in the Ashes 2023. Unbeaten at 126 at stumps on the second day of the first Test, Khawaja has led a mighty comeback for the Baggy Greens after cheap dismissals of Marnus Labuschagne and Steven Smith.

Australia rounded off the day by trailing the home team by 82 runs with five wickets still in hand. Khawaja acknowledged that he was moved by some of the fantastic and innovative shots pulled off by Joe Root and Harry Brook in the English innings. However, he maintained that the beauty of Test match cricket is that it is the result that matters eventually regardless of the approach undertaken by any team.

“It's hard not to get taken away by it. The way they batted yesterday was pretty entertaining, even for someone like me who was on the field. Some of the shots were really entertaining. (Joe Root) reverse-lapping them, (Harry Brook) charging down and hitting over the top of cover,” Khawaja appreciated England’s positive approach with the bat.

He added, “It's great to watch, I understand why people enjoy watching it but doesn't matter how you win in Test cricket it's all about trying to win. Whether they win or we win at the end of this Test, no one will care how you did it, whether you scored at six an over, whether you scored at three an over. This is why a Test match is a beautiful game. You have to do things your way. I've learned that over a long career.”

On the other hand, England assistant coach Paul Collingwood reiterated that their vision is to make Test cricket a lot more entertaining. “If we don't do that, then Test cricket might not survive,” the former all-rounder quipped. He asserted that the Three Lions are behind something greater than the results and assured that England are happy with the position that they are in after the first two days of the Test match.