Ashes 2023 2nd Test Preview: England look to bounce back to level the series at Lord's

An early declaration earned Ben Stokes a lot of appreciation on Day One of the opening Test. However, in hindsight, a few additional runs back then could have put England in a much better position to secure a victory on the final day of the game. Regardless, the think-tank has insisted that they will stay true to their approach irrespective of the results and hence expect a similarly positive and proactive English side to take the field on Wednesday.

The second Test of Ashes 2023 is set to commence between Australia and England at Lord’s from June 28, Wednesday. The visitors, who are also the incumbent World Test Championship (WTC) winners, enter this game with a 1-0 lead in the series.

They defeated the Three Lions in a closely fought opening game at Edgbaston last week, with skipper Pat Cummins holding on to his nerves to deliver an emphatic finish with the bat in the fourth innings. Heading into the second game, there are several questions looming over England’s popular Bazball approach and how it faltered in the first game of the series against the Baggy Greens.

Also Read:

An early declaration earned Ben Stokes a lot of appreciation on Day One of the game. However, in hindsight, a few additional runs back then could have put England in a much better position to secure a victory on the final day of the game. Regardless, the think-tank has insisted that they will stay true to their approach irrespective of the results and hence expect a similarly positive and proactive English side to take the field on Wednesday.

They have rung in a solitary change, roping in medium pacer Josh Tongue in place of Moeen Ali in the playing XI. Amongst other things, the switch suggests that a green top must be on the cards and hence England are looking to go in with five seamers in a bid to level the series.

Predicted Playing XI

England: Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Josh Tongue, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson, James Anderson

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labsuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon

Player to Watch Out

James Anderson (England)

James Anderson could not really find his rhythm in the first game

James Anderson lamented the state of the pitch in the first Test, complaining that it offered no assistance to pace bowlers. However, a better fate might await him amidst favourable conditions at Lord’s, having taken 117 wickets in 27 matches at the venue over the years. Anderson will be edging to bag some early dismissals and carve an impact in the proceedings after a very quiet outing in the first match of the series.

Marnus Labuschagne (Australia)

Labuschagne has a lot of amends to make in the second Test

The ICC No. 1 ranked Test batsman displayed some glaring weaknesses that Stuart Broad exploited significantly in the opening Test. His shuffle and initial trigger movement gave the seasoned speedster enough room to make him a potential caught behind candidate, as he was dismissed by the Englishman in both innings. However, Labuschagne is a quick learner and he will arguably be better placed to overcome the challenges fronted to him by the English bowlers a week on since the conclusion of the previous game.

Head-to-Head

Played – 356

Australia – 150

England – 110

Draws – 96

Pitch Report

The average first innings score in 144 Tests at Lord’s is 309, which suggests that there will be enough for both the batsmen as well as the bowlers to work on over the course of the coming five days.

Predicted Winning Team

England entered this Ashes 2023 with an impeccable record over the last year or so but the loss in the first game has exposed some major drawbacks in their approach. Australia appear to be the better-balanced team of the two teams to emerge victorious in the coming game.

Where to Watch

In India, the second Ashes Test will commence at 3:30 pm IST. Viewers can catch the action on the Sony Sports Network on the television and the Sony Liv application on digital.