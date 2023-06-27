CNBC TV18
Ashes 2023 2nd Test Preview: England look to bounce back to level the series at Lord's
By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 27, 2023 8:17:33 PM IST (Published)

An early declaration earned Ben Stokes a lot of appreciation on Day One of the opening Test. However, in hindsight, a few additional runs back then could have put England in a much better position to secure a victory on the final day of the game. Regardless, the think-tank has insisted that they will stay true to their approach irrespective of the results and hence expect a similarly positive and proactive English side to take the field on Wednesday.

The second Test of Ashes 2023 is set to commence between Australia and England at Lord’s from June 28, Wednesday. The visitors, who are also the incumbent World Test Championship (WTC) winners, enter this game with a 1-0 lead in the series.

They defeated the Three Lions in a closely fought opening game at Edgbaston last week, with skipper Pat Cummins holding on to his nerves to deliver an emphatic finish with the bat in the fourth innings. Heading into the second game, there are several questions looming over England’s popular Bazball approach and how it faltered in the first game of the series against the Baggy Greens.
An early declaration earned Ben Stokes a lot of appreciation on Day One of the game. However, in hindsight, a few additional runs back then could have put England in a much better position to secure a victory on the final day of the game. Regardless, the think-tank has insisted that they will stay true to their approach irrespective of the results and hence expect a similarly positive and proactive English side to take the field on Wednesday.
X