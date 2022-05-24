Wrestler and Olympic gold medallist Sushil Kumar, who will turn 39 on May 26, is currently acting as a fitness coach for prison inmates at Delhi’s Tihar Jail, where he is an under-trial in a murder case.

Kumar was arrested last year in connection with the murder Sagar Dhankar, a 23-year-old junior wrestler, following a brawl at the Chhatrasal Stadium.

At least half a dozen inmates joined Kumar’s fitness classes and were getting training twice or thrice a week, according to a report by the Indian Express from March.

One of the inmates taking advice from Kumar is JNU scholar Umar Khalid, who was arrested in connection with the Delhi riots in 2020. Kumar and Khalid are lodged in the same ward.

From rags to riches

Born on May 26, 1983, Kumar was born in a village near Najafgarh in southwest Delhi to Diwan Singh, a bus driver in Delhi, and Kamla Devi, a housewife. He did his graduation and post-graduation from Noida College of Physical Education, Dadri and worked in the Indian Railways before getting suspended for his arrest in the murder case.

Struggles

Compared to international athletes who had their own equipment for training, Kumar didn’t have such facilities. Being a vegetarian, he could not eat meat, an important component in the diet of wrestlers. However, his family and coach sent him meals so that he didn’t have to depend on mess meals only.

Wrestling career

Inspired by his father and cousin, Kumar started wrestling at the age of 14. He trained with stalwarts like Yashwir, Ramphal and Arjuna awardee Satpal Singh.

Kumar first tasted success in freestyle wrestling at the World Cadet Games in 1998, where the grappler won the gold medal. In 2000, Kumar won the next gold medal at the Junior Asian Wrestling Championship.

At the senior level, the grappler won the bronze medal at the Asian Wrestling Championship in 2003, followed by gold at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship. The same year, Kumar secured the fourth position at the 2003 World Championship.

In 2005 and 2007 editions of the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship, Kumar won the gold medal.

In 2008 Beijing Olympics, Kumar won the bronze medal for India.

Kumar created history in 2010 by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal at the FILA World Wrestling Championships in Moscow. The same year, the wrestler competed at the Commonwealth Games and clinched another gold.

Following his superb performance, the wrestler was chosen to represent the nation by bearing the Indian flag at the 2012 London Olympics. He won a silver medal at the event in the 66 kg category.

His last major international performance was at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia where he won a gold medal.

Dhankar death and arrest

The grappler’s career took an unexpected turn in May 2021 when Delhi Police arrested him for the murder of former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankhar at the Chhatrasal Stadium.

Kumar had allegedly confronted Dhankar over a property dispute. Dhankar died of his injuries after he was allegedly thrashed by Kumar and his associates with hockey sticks, baseball bats and batons. Following the brawl, Kumar was on the run for over three weeks. The police had offered Rs 1 lakh reward for information about the absconding wrestler.

On May 23, 2021, Kumar was arrested by the police outside a Metro station in Delhi.

Kumar claimed that the incident was a handiwork of outsiders, while those close to the wrestler believe there is a conspiracy against him.

The sportsman has been in judicial custody since June 2 last year and is presently at the Tihar Jail.

Training inmates

Inside his cell, Kumar has not given up on his daily exercise routine of push-ups, sit-ups, planks and jogging on the spot, which continues for over two hours.

Prison authorities had planned to include the wrestler in sports activities last year. However, the plan did not materialise because of the rise in COVID-19 cases. When the number of infections went down this year, officials ‘encouraged’ Kumar and others to indulge in sports and other activities.

When inmates expressed interest in getting trained by Kumar, the authorities started training sessions.

“A batch of five to six inmates is learning for now. We hope more inmates join soon,” Indian Express quoted a senior official as saying.